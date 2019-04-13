UK PM announces Brexit deal to be voted on in 3rd week of January

The prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday told lawmakers that a final vote on the final agreement regarding the country's withdrawal from the European Union would take place in the third week of January, EFE reports.





Theresa May said in the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament, that debate on the issue would resume on the week of Jan. 7 and the final vote would be taken the following week (it had originally been scheduled for last Tuesday but was abruptly canceled the day before).





Several cabinet ministers have been pressuring May to hold non-binding votes in Parliament so that lawmakers can judge the available Brexit options individually.





Over the weekend, reports began to emerge that senior members of the Conservative Party were hatching plans for another referendum in the hope of breaking the political logjam, especially after May failed to secure new guarantees from Brussels that would quell the intra-party rebellion.





May's announcement last week that she was postponing the so-called "meaningful" vote was met with a vote of no confidence brought forth by Tory backbenchers, although the PM survived the leadership challenge by a 2-to-1 margin.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.