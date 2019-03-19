Uzbekistan to build nuclear power plant

Uzbekistan intends to start construction of its nuclear power plant, national news agency of Uzbekistan reports.





Uzbekistan and Rosatom, Russia's state corporation, reached an agreement to build a two-reactor nuclear power plant (NPP). It is expected to put it into commission in full by 2028.





NPP construction will let the country save 3.7 bln cubic meters of natural gas a year, the agency said.









