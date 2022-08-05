9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev held a meeting with the first heads of the leading Turkish companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting focused on the issues of development of industrial cooperation and military and technical cooperation, purchases and assembly of ANKA UAVs, construction of facilities of a military city in Karaganda region, and a new shipyard in the Kazakh section of the Caspian Sea.

The discussion took place as part of the tasks given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his official visit to Turkiye in May this year.

During the talk, the Kazakh minister pointed to the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as well as expressed gratitude to those present for their contribution to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation between the countries, including supporting the training of specialists of Kazakhstan Aviation Industries.

Kazakhstan pays particular attention to Turkish investors and is ready to render all-round support. We highlight the importance and priority of joint projects as well as consider the opportunity to present offtake contracts to further investors," said Usskenbayev.

The Kazakh minister invited Turkish Aerospace to take an active part in creating an aviation and industrial park in Nur-Sultan with Kazakhstan Aviation Industries being an anchor enterprise. Manufacturing, testing, repair, and service maintenance of airborne vehicles and their components are to be established within the aviation cluster. Boeing and Airbus have already joined the project