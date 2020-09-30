Akar Mamin and Tatarstan President launched three auto industry projects

Yesterday in Kostanay, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov held talks and launched three joint projects in automotive industry worth KZT 261bn of investments: the construction of plants for the production of cast iron and components for bridges of KAMAZ trucks in the industrial zone of Kostanay, as well as the opening of the automobile tires production in Saran, Karaganda region, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation A. Morozov, General Director of KAMAZ PJSC S. Kogogin and board chairman of the AgromashHoldingKZ JSC A. Lavrentyev took part in the ceremony of laying the stone for the construction of the production of cast iron and components for truck bridges in Kostanay.

The design capacity of the joint ventures will amount to 40 000 units of cast components and 86 000 gearboxes for the final drives of the driving axles of trucks per year. The total investment is 150.7 billion tenge. The level of products localization will reach 60-70%. The construction of the plants is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The projects will put Kazakhstan in the global technological chain of suppliers of the largest manufacturer of trucks in the CIS market - KAMAZ PJSC - 95% of products are to be exported.

In the presence of A. Mamin and the President of Tatarstan R. Minnikhanov, an investment memorandum was signed between Karaganda region’s Akimat and Tatneft PJSC on the implementation of a project for the production of automobile tires in Saran, Karaganda region.

The production capacity of the plant will be 3 million tires for passenger vehicles and 500,000 tires for commercial vehicles and buses.

Kazakhstan PM noted that the new projects in the automotive industry testify to a concrete practical expansion of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Joint Kazakh-Russian projects of opening the plant for the assembly and utilization of agricultural machinery, as well as the KAMAZ engineering center were presented.

During the event, 8 agreements were signed on the implementation of joint projects in the automotive industry, incl. an agreement on the industrial assembly of components for vehicles and agricultural machinery, investment contracts, financial leasing agreements, long-term supplies, a memorandum of cooperation on research and development and training of professionals for mechanical engineering.

During the working trip, A. Mamin discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation in the automotive industry with the leadership of the Russian companies KAMAZ and Tatneft, the Uzbek UzAuto.













