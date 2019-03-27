Akims of the regions reported to the President

Astana. January 28. Kazakhstan Today - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a number of meetings with the Akims of the regions of Kazakhstan on January 25, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Presidential press service, Akim of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov reported on the work implemented in the region in 2012, spoke about the planned activities, in particular, to address social issues and introduction of new facilities within the industrial-innovative development.



Akim of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev informed the President on the development of industrial potential of agriculture, explained in the press service.



In addition, Akim of Pavlodar region Yerlan Aryn reported on the execution of orders for the further development of the region. He also reported on the flood control measures taken to prepare for the spring.



During the meeting, Akim of Aktobe region Archimed Mukhambetov reported on the socio-economic development in 2012 and implementation of the program of industrial-innovative development.



In his turn, Akim of Kostanai region Nuraly Saduakasov reported on the heating season in the region, Tariff Policy, as well as implementation of promising projects of large enterprises in the region.



Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nurlan Nogayev informed the President on implementation of instructions for socio-economic development of the region, projects in agriculture as part of the program of industrial-innovative development.



Akim of Akmola region Cosman Aytmuhametov also reported on the situation in the region, and spoke on flood prevention work, preparation for spring field work, plans for development of the tourist potential of the region.



"Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed Akim of Mangistau region Alik Aydarbaev to further address such important issues in the region, as provision of drinking water to the population and development of sea port Aktau and creation of a special economic zone," the press-service informed.



Akim of North Kazakhstan region Samat Eskendirov reported on the current development of the region and the major tasks for the coming period.



"At the end of the meeting the President of Kazakhstan gave some specific instructions to Akims for employment and the welfare of the population in all regions of the country, and noted the need for high-quality realization of the goals and objectives of socio-economic development of the country," concluded the press service.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.