Aliya Nazarbayeva posted announcement on Facebook

Aliya Nazarbayeva, public figure, founder of the Zhandanu Alemi Charitable Foundation, the Fund for the Development of Socially Significant Initiatives, posted an announcement

on Facebook regarding the ADAM BOL AWARDS.





Dear friends! The voting for the ADAM BOL AWARDS is drawing to a close. Tomorrow, February 20, we will all learn the names of the heroes. March 1, 2021 the ceremony of honoring and rewarding the heroes of ADAM BOL AWARDS will take place in Almaty. We also plan, together with experts and our team, to talk with the laureates, listen to their stories in a friendly atmosphere and personally shake hands with everyone with gratitude. I wish good luck to everyone! " - the post says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.