Assessment of Asia-Pacific cooperation on АРАС accreditation: Kazakhstan in the community of world quality leaders

Tell a friend

In the period from May 27 to June 5, 2023, expert appraisers of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Accreditation - АРAC are visiting our country, whose tasks include evaluating the activities of the National Accreditation Center of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for compliance with international standards ISO/IEC 17011, ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17021 and others, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The assessment has been planned for the NAC as a member of the АРАС since 2010. In the course of joint work, international experts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the USA and Sri Lanka will conduct in-person and in-person assessments of the NAC by observing the work of Kazakhstani appraisers in their interaction with the subjects of accreditation in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Karaganda.





Welcoming a group of foreign experts at the introductory meeting, NAC Director General Talgat Momyshev noted that Kazakhstan is an economic leader in Central Asia and the entire post-Soviet space, and the NAC is the only state body in the field of conformity assessment determined by the Government of the country. The leadership of Kazakhstan is making great efforts to expand and strengthen trade, economic, transport and logistics ties with the world community, promote Kazakh products for export, free and safe consumption within the country.





The key conditions for success on this path are the quality and safety of products and services. Representing Kazakhstan on such a recognized and authoritative international platform as АРАС, being a full member of ILAC and IAF, the NAC strives to fully share the priorities of these organizations, continuously improve its activities to meet the requirements adopted in them", - T. Momyshev stressed.





АРАС experts and NAC appraisers are waiting for a week of joint work, during which the accreditation body will have to undergo conformity assessment with the participation of business entities in the field of certification, management systems, evaluation of medical, testing, calibration laboratories and others.





The aim of АРАС is to ensure the unification and harmonization of the work of accreditation bodies in the Asia-Pacific region, and we strive to give an objective assessment in Kazakhstan for compliance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17011 and others", - said Raj Nathan, head of the АРАС expert group.





Following the results of the visit, international experts will form a list of improvements for the NAC with a subsequent assessment of their implementation.





Thus, the entire vertical of the international accreditation system ensures the quality of the work of accreditation bodies in accordance with ISO international standards in order to apply them uniformly and prevent discrepancies on a global scale.