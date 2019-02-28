Bakytzhan Sagintayev holds a meeting with Chairman of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians Keizo Takemi

Astana. 18 September. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development Keizo Takemi today in Ukimet Uyi.



During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of implementation of initiatives to improve the standard of living and welfare of the population were discussed.



For reference:



The Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD) was established in 1981 at the initiative of the United Nations Population Fund. The forum is an international non-governmental organization.



The secretariat of the forum is located in Bangkok (Thailand). The AFPPD has 29 national parliamentary committees on population and development. The supreme body of the forum is the General Assembly. Meetings of the General Assembly are held every 3 years.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.