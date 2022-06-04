Система Orphus

Belarusian Amkodor to sell road construction machines, municipal vehicles to Kazakhstan

03.06.2022, 15:10 1856
The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor has signed a commercial contract to sell road construction and maintenance machines and municipal vehicles to Kazakhstan, the company's press service told BelTA.
 
The contract was signed when a Minsk Oblast delegation led by Chairman of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee Aleksandr Turchin visited the cities of Nur-Sultan and Karaganda, BelTA reports.
 
Amkodor representatives discussed shipments of road construction and maintenance machines, municipal vehicles, agricultural machines, and other utility vehicles made by the Belarusian company to Kazakhstan.
 
The public joint-stock company (OAO) Amkodor is the managing company of the holding company Amkodor. The original enterprise was established in 1927. Nowadays the company operates five divisions that make construction machines, forestry machines, agricultural machines, municipal vehicles, and their components for all branches of the economy. Amkodor enterprises make about 6,500 products, over 125 models and modifications of the machines and vehicles that work in 40 countries across the globe. The holding company embraced a policy favoring innovative projects in the last few years. Their realization is of strategic importance for Amkodor because their key goal is further development of in-house manufacturing, assimilation of new progressive solutions and technologies, preservation of leadership in existing markets. The company is also intent on securing current accomplishments as it works hard to make multifunctional machines.

Source: Kazinform
 
 Source: Kazinform

Kazakh Secretary of State familiarizes French Senators with content of constitutional noverlties

03.06.2022, 20:30 2206
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of kazakhstan
Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin met with a delegation of the French Senate led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship France-CA Herve Maurey, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the talk, the sides positively assessed the current state of and prospects for the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France, including at the interparliamentary level.
 
Karin got familiarized in detail the French Senators with the content and significance of the large-scale constitutional novelties in the referendum to take place on June 5, 2022.
 
Maurey called the large-scale program of political modernization carried out in Kazakhstan impressive.
 
The sides also exchanged views on a number of current international and regional issues.
 
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria commemorate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

03.06.2022, 18:55 2101
June 5 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Bulgaria.
 
In honor of this significant event, the Heads of the two states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rumen Radev, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Teodora Genchovska exchanged mutual congratulatory messages, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Official meetings were held at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in Nur-Sultan and Sofia dedicated to the anniversary date. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received a visit from Ambassador of Bulgaria Boyan Khadzhiyev, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Temirtay Izbastin met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Vasily Georgiyev.
 

A trust-based political dialogue has been formed during this short by historical standards period. Our cooperation is progressively developing, characterized by the absence of problem issues on the bilateral agenda and the stable dynamics of dialogue at the highest and high levels," noted the Kazakh diplomat.

 
The parties expressed confidence that in the coming years, comprehensive cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres would continue to expand for the benefit of our peoples. They commended the establishment of regular cooperation between the two countries at the highest and governmental levels, as well as the dynamic development of the parliamentary dialogue.
 
The parties underlined the need to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan is the largest trading partner for Bulgaria among the countries of Central Asia. At the same time, Bulgaria is one of the top trading partners of Kazakhstan among the states of the Balkan region. In 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $380.9 million. In the first three months of 2022, the volume of trade increased almost six times up to $36.65 million compared to the same period in 2021.
 
Interaction in the field of investments is also developing systematically. Total gross inflow of Bulgarian investments into the economy of Kazakhstan for the period from 2005 to 2021 reached $55.8 million. This figure continues to increase every day.
 
We have a great potential for the development of advanced joint projects in such areas as tourism and agriculture.
 
Despite the fact that both countries are thousands of kilometers apart, they share a common historical destiny. Kazakhstan’s citizens of Bulgarian origin are active participants in the life of the country. In order to develop the national language, culture and folk traditions of the Bulgarians ethnocultural associations have been opened in Kazakhstan, such as Vyara in the Aktobe region, Zlata in Nur-Sultan, Slavyane in the Pavlodar region, Revival in the Atyrau region. The Bulgarian branch of K.B. Darzhuman School of National Revival successfully operates in the Pavlodar region.
 
In conclusion of the meeting at the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Source: Kazinform
 
Prospects of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan, S. Korea eyed in Seoul

03.06.2022, 09:30 1766
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyundong, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Tursunov handed over to the Korean side the original letter of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol with an invitation to take part in the CICA Summit, which will be held in Nur-Sultan in October 2022.
 
The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the last year's state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev to the Republic of Korea.
 
In this context, the diplomats stressed the importance of further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership.
 
The parties discussed the preparation of a number of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian events within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.
 
An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. Particular attention was paid to the issues of cooperation within the framework of the CICA. The parties discussed the main aspects of the transformation of the Conference into an organization and further institutional development of the forum. The Korean side supported this process and noted the special role of CICA as a platform for cooperation and dialogue in the current geopolitical realities in the region.
 
The parties agreed to maintain close contacts in order to further deepen cooperation on bilateral and multilateral tracks.
 
Hungary's analytical centers willing to cooperate with Kazakhstan

02.06.2022, 18:30 6726
Images | Akorda
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov held meeting with Imre Ferto, General Director of the Hungarian Center for Economic and Regional Studies, Magdolna Szasz, Director of the World Economy Institute of Hungary, and Istvan Toth, Director of the Hungarian Social Research Institute "TARKI," Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
Prospects for cooperation between Kazakh and Hungarian analytical centers were discussed during the meetings.
 
 Abdrashov informed Hungarian partners about the political and social-economic initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create the New Kazakhstan as well as focused on holding a national referendum on June 5, 2022, to make changes and additions to the Constitution. 
 
In particular, the Ambassador noted the need for a new paradigm of social policy for modern Kazakhstan to address issues such as increasing universal employment, social justice, improvement of pensions, quality education, health care, science, and culture.
 
 Representatives of analytical institutions of Hungary highly appreciated democratic changes in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to work out practical recommendations for our country.
 
USAID, EBRD sign MOU on Central Asia Partnership for a Low Carbon Future

02.06.2022, 13:45 6551
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have embarked on a partnership to increase cooperation in renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy storage, and other areas to support accelerated decarbonization of the electricity sectors across the Central Asian region.
 
Today, USAID and EBRD strengthened their collaboration to combat climate change by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase cooperation on decarbonization initiatives in Central Asia. USAID’s Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia, Anjali Kaur, and EBRD’s Managing Director for Central Asia, Zsuzsanna Hargitai, signed the MOU at a ceremony hosted by Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation Almaz Saukhimov at the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications (AUPET), a long-standing local partner, who USAID is engaging to improve renewable energy curricula and technical expertise throughout Central Asia, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakstan reads.
 
In her opening remarks, Kaur stated, "The United States and Central Asian countries share a common vision to tackle one of the biggest challenges of our era—the global climate crisis. With electricity production accounting for just over 40 percent of energy sector CO2 emissions globally, any efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change must include modernization of electricity systems. We are thrilled to sign this MOU today with EBRD to solidify our joint efforts to achieve a low carbon future in Central Asia."
 
Through its work on clean energy, USAID is partnering with Central Asian governments and universities to expand the use of modern energy technologies in ways that increase energy access to all communities and leverage private sector investment in renewable energy to improve the lives of citizens in the region.Over the past decade, USAID has played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for an economically viable market-based regional power system in Central Asia. USAID has also strengthened regulatory frameworks to enable renewable energy development, energy efficiency improvements, digitalization of the power sector, and cybersecurity enhancements. USAID is working with a range of local and regional partners to build local capacity, facilitate cooperation, and support market-based solutions from the private sector.
 
###
 
USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. For more information, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/central-asia-regional and USAID’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com


Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Switzerland mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

01.06.2022, 18:20 11311
Today marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
On the occasion of this significant date, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Kazakhstan David Grichting, held a solemn ceremony of exchanging congratulatory messages on behalf of the heads of the two states.
 

Over these memorable years, an excellent political dialogue has developed between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, as well as fruitful economic ties" – the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his letter.

 
In turn, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis stressed that "Switzerland highly appreciates the long-standing relations between the two countries and cooperation within a number of financial institutions". He also expressed support for ongoing political, social and economic reforms.
 
Vassilenko said that Switzerland is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Despite the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the parties were able to ensure an unprecedented increase in cooperation across the entire spectrum of key areas. In particular, in 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid official visits to Switzerland. The Chairman of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation A. Aebi made an official visit to Kazakhstan, thereby giving a significant impetus to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
 
In his turn, D. Grichting confirmed that over the three decades of diplomatic relations between the two states, a high level of trust and interaction has been achieved in all key areas, a solid legal framework of cooperation has been laid, and bilateral institutional mechanisms are effectively functioning.
 
The Swiss diplomat also noted the importance of further development of cooperation between our countries in such areas as energy and mining, renewable energy and new technologies, transport and logistics, manufacturing and construction industries, finance, agriculture and tourism.
 
An important tool for bilateral cooperation is the Kazakh-Swiss Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for this year. The activities of the commission are aimed at deepening investment ties, both at the government level and among the business circles of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.
 
Switzerland is one of the top three investors in the Kazakhstan’s economy with a cumulative investment of nearly US$30 billion since 2005. Equally significant are the indicators of mutual trade - by the end of 2021, it amounted to more than 1.3 billion US dollars.
 
More than 200 operating legal entities, branches and representative offices with varying degrees of participation of Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh President receives UN Secretary-General's Special Representative

01.06.2022, 15:45 11216
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Akorda press service reports.
 
In Almaty, the parties debated the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as part of international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and render humanitarian assistance and socio-economic recovery. The President voiced the unwavering commitment of Kazakhstan to continue all-around cooperation with the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism, render humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and further education programs for afghan students.
 
In her turn, Deborah Lyons told the President about UNAMA efforts to restore Afghanistan and the outcomes of the 2nd meeting of the EU special representatives and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan held in Almaty.
 
She expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting the UN mission in Afghanistan.
 
A corresponding agreement on the status of the mission in Kazakhstan will be signed soon.

Source: Kazinform
 
Situation in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty by EU Special Representatives and CA countries

01.06.2022, 12:30 10566
Images | ortcom.kz
Meeting of the Special Representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Almaty. The extensive agenda of the event included an overview of current and new challenges to regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. The conference participants reaffirmed their joint aspirations for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan.
 
The parties discussed in detail national contributions to humanitarian support for Afghanistan, and also considered proposals for joint implementation of bilateral and regional programs.
 
The importance of continuing the educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP, was noted at the meeting.
 
In his speech, Erzhan Kazykhan acquainted the participants with the position of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, and also made concrete proposals to strengthen security and sustainable development in the region in cooperation with the European Union.
 
Representatives of the EU and the UN informed the conference participants in detail about the current situation in Afghanistan and the measures taken to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people. In this context, the meeting participants welcomed the updated mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
 
Within the framework of the event, Kazykhan also held bilateral meetings with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General – the Head of UNAMA in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson and other officials.
 
The participants adopted a joint statement on the results of the event.
 
