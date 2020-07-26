Bloggers ought to be aware of their responsibility - Balayeva about fakes around conflicts

Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva addressed Kazakhstan bloggers, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The minister recalled that on July 21, in Shornak village, Turkestan region, there was a domestic conflict between two young residents of the village, in which other people were involved from both sides. Through the efforts of the precinct policeman the incident was localized, the initiators and participants in the fight were detained, and a pre-trial investigation was initiated.

As part of the planned work on monitoring the interethnic situation in the region, there was a group of specialists in the region from the recently created Institute of Applied Interethnic Relations under the Ministry of Information and Social Development, headed by the director, who had the opportunity to assess the situation and reconstruct the events in minute detail. Yesterday's mailings and episodic publications in social media were not made by the village residents. To misinform the audience, an old video was posted that had nothing to do with the incident in the village of Shornak. In this provocation, attempts were clearly traced to scale the conflict. Unfortunately, some bloggers, without checking the reliability of the material, posted it ", - Aida Balayeva wrote.

In this regard, according to the minister, it is important to remember the responsibility for spreading false information and inciting hatred.

Such facts will be suppressed, the guilty will be held accountable according to the law. Every blogger ought to be aware of the responsibility to his readers and adequately assess the degree of his influence on the audience," she concluded.

It will be recalled that on July 23 evening, a resident of Zhezkazgan reported to the police of Satpayev the missing of his 5-year-old daughter. The child was found in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building.

At night near the house of the detained kidnapper there was a spontaneous rally, with people demanding to hand over the suspect to them. To suppress the riots, law enforcement forces were pulled into the place.

Now the situation in Satpayev has stabilized. Karaganda region’s governor, Zhenis Kasymbek left for the place.

Also, earlier in social media, a video appeared with a gory district police officer from Turkestan region. It was reported that in the village Shornak, adjacent to Kentau town in Turkestan region, there was a domestic conflict that was averted by a police officer. Later, the conflict participants were detained.













