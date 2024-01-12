10.01.2024, 19:33 3091
CSTO Permanent Council runs Kazakhstan-chaired meeting
Images | CSTO
Tell a friend
The first meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Permanent Council in 2024 has been held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's government, Trend reports.
Taking into consideration Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the organization from January 1st of this year, the country's permanent representative to the CSTO, Marat Syzdykov, was elected chairman of the Permanent Council in accordance with the rotation concept.
The meeting considered a number of documents, including a draft Action Plan for the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council's November (2023) session, as well as the implementation of priority areas of the organization's activities under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.01.2024, 09:00 7091
Kazakhstan's achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals: 2024 plan approved
Tell a friend
Issues of actualization of Kazakhstan's national indicators in the field of the UN Sustainable Development Goals were discussed at the 7th meeting of the SDG Coordination Council, primeminister.kz reports.
Heads of central government agencies, representatives of the UN, UNDP and the European Union took part in the discussion under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
It was noted that today there is a need to revise the national indicators and revise the status of some of them. In particular, it is proposed to include indicators on the proportion of the population covered by immunization with all vaccines, facts of domestic violence against women, the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, etc. in the category of relevant indicators. This will improve the efficiency of work on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by Kazakhstan.
The meeting also discussed the inclusion of SDG indicators in strategic programs and documents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their localization and implementation in the regions of the country.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population through the introduction of the best international standards.
Last September, the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the UN Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals. In his speech, the President noted that achieving the SDGs is a national priority for us. Therefore, we are always open for cooperation with all Member States in the pursuit of a more equitable and sustainable world," the Prime Minister said.
He recalled that a relevant session on SDGs was also held within the framework of the International Economic Forum in Astana. In addition, seminars on localization of SDGs in certain regions were held.
As a result of the discussion, the Coordinating Council approved a plan of measures for the realization of the SDGs for 2024. Prime Minister demanded from government agencies to ensure its timely and qualitative fulfillment.
Today we have set specific tasks that need to be consistently implemented during the year," he concluded.
For reference: the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to eradicate poverty and inequality, protect the environment, ensure prosperity of the world's population. A total of 17 directions are defined, the realization of which can lead to the development of the main spheres of the economy and social life. Monitoring of the achievement of the SDGs is under constant control of the UN representatives and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2023, 13:59 58341
Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of prohibited organizations
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh authorities took a decision to remove the Taliban from the list of prohibited organizations. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency.
Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan revises the national list of prohibited terrorist organizations on a regular basis in order to keep it up to date. As part of this process, it was decided to exclude the Taliban from this list as per the UN practice.
Thus, in compliance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions, which are mandatory for implementation, the Taliban is not included in the list of organizations recognized as terrorist ones.
- How will the diplomatic contacts between Kazakhstan and the Taliban develop?
As for the political contacts, I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan will further adhere strictly to the decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
The Taliban attempts to establish diplomatic relations with various countries including Kazakhstan and rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the global community. They are actively building trade relations with the nearest neighbors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2023, 10:39 75011
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024
Tell a friend
The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations of about 3.59 billion U.S. dollars, UN News reported on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The 2024 budget is higher than that of 2023, which stood at nearly 3.4 billion dollars.
The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.
The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30. The regular budget covers the calendar year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 23:28 75196
Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an informal meeting of the Heads of CIS States, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Bedimuhamedow, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The meeting discussed the priority areas of the Organization's work, as well as plans for further strengthening and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
An exchange of views on current issues of cooperation within the CIS also took place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 09:07 74366
EAEU Free Trade Agreement signed with Iran
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On December 25, 2023, on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, a free trade agreement was signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on the one hand and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the other, primeminister.kz reports.
The agreement provides a duty-free trade regime for a wide part of the commodity nomenclature - more than 90%.
Provision of duty-free trade regime will create favorable conditions for the entry of both agricultural and industrial Kazakhstani goods to the Iranian market. Special attention is paid to the possibilities of guaranteed duty-free supplies of Kazakh grain to Iran within the limits of tariff quotas.
In addition to establishing a preferential trade regime, the agreement regulates such trade aspects as the application of protective measures, cooperation in the field of technical barriers, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs cooperation, rules for determining the origin of goods, and dispute resolution.
Moreover, the agreement provides for arrangements to ensure transparency in public procurement, as well as arrangements to develop sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, among which special attention is paid to the transport and logistics sector.
Formation of a full-scale preferential trade regime, regulation of a wide range of issues within the framework of the agreement will allow to realize the undiscovered potential of mutual trade and bring trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran to a qualitatively new level.
It should be noted that Iran is a large and promising market with a population of more than 85 million people, and also has a significant transit potential with a developed infrastructure of the Persian Gulf. The agreement will be a serious step in the development of the North-South transport corridor, namely, it will create prerequisites for the implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy, increase mutual foreign direct investment, and build up active economic cooperation between the parties to the agreement.
According to the results of 2022 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3% higher than in 2021. The share of exports from Kazakhstan to Iran amounted to $309.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to last year. Imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $211.7 million. Mutual trade with Iran has great potential for growth and the Agreement is designed to realize it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2023, 20:17 72296
Kazakhstan committed to balanced, multi-vector and constructive foreign policy
Tell a friend
On the eve of New Year, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry summed up its activities for 2023. 32 heads of state and government, 24 foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations paid official visits to Kazakhstan. Among them are foreign ministers of Hungary, Italy, Great Britain, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, the U.S., Turkiye, Switzerland, and others, head of the Ministry's communications department Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited 23 countries this year, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and others.
34 international agreements, including 12 interstate, 15 intergovernmental, and seven interdepartmental agreements were signed in 2023.
He also added Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 states of the world. There are 109 foreign offices of Kazakhstan in 71 countries.
Besides, Kazakhstan evacuated over 400 of its nationals as a result of natural disasters and mounting military and political conflict in the Middle East.
Smadiyarov said Kazakhstan is committed to a balanced, multi-vector, and constructive foreign policy amid the international turbulence.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 18:34 101576
Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation
Images | Xinhua/Huo Jing
Tell a friend
Arab countries and Russia agreed on Wednesday to boost cooperation on international issues, including addressing the Gaza crisis, at the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech, Xinhua reports.
The meeting gathered foreign ministers of participating countries, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, in addition to Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League.
During the conference, the delegates called for the stop of the collective punishment for innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged the UN Security Council to play a more active role in achieving a ceasefire in the enclave.
According to Lavrov, Russia's position on the issue of Gaza coincides with that of Arab countries, adding that Russia is "continuing its efforts to ensure the long-term stabilization of Israeli-Palestinian relations on the basis of an internationally recognized legal framework."
The delegates also discussed topics on deepening Arab-Russian cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, science and energy.
Started in 2009, the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum has grown into an important platform for Arab countries and Russia to exchange views and coordinate positions on various regional and international issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 12:04 102501
UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of the Semipalatinsk region. This resolution was adopted by the UN for the eleventh time. It was first adopted in 1997. 85 UN member states co-sponsored the resolution, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The adopted resolution on the Semipalatinsk region is a clear indication of the concern by the international community about the long-term consequences of nuclear tests on the lives and health of people, especially children and other vulnerable groups.
The document recognizes the important role of the Government of Kazakhstan in allocating domestic resources to help meet the needs of the Semipalatinsk region, and calls on the international community to “assist Kazakhstan in developing and implementing special programs and projects for the treatment and maintenance of the affected population, as well as in efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in the Semipalatinsk region.”
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.01.2024, 16:00Meeting with the Great Rossini 05.01.2024, 15:0654926Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France 05.01.2024, 13:2754741Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say 05.01.2024, 08:5347001Preparations for enlarged session with Head of State participation discussed in Government 05.01.2024, 17:1846586Head of State Tokayev briefed about work of Majilis in 2023 13.12.2023, 19:41136241Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world 13.12.2023, 15:03133846Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115011At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 15.12.2023, 17:42112126UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities 29.12.2023, 18:06111626SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane