Delhi Views Kazakhstan as One of Its Key Partners in the Region

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, Azamat Yeskarayev, took part in "the CIS Ambassadors’ Roundtable" dedicated to the development of cooperation with the Indian state of Punjab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The foreign Ambassadors accredited in India, as well as Minister of Industry and Trade of the Government of the state of Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, the Director-General of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Amit Kumar, and senior officials of the state government have been participated to the event.





In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, including the introduction of a competitive tax regime, the strengthening of investor protection and the establishment of a special support system for foreign businesses.





In addition, the Kazakh diplomat outlined the key areas of potential multifaceted cooperation and called on the local business community to implement investment projects in Kazakhstan. "This cooperation may cover a wide range of areas, including the economy, culture and education, and contribute to strengthening ties between our countries", he said during his speech.





Sanjeev Arora, in turn, highly appreciated the proposed initiatives and emphasized that the Government of the state of Punjab considers Kazakhstan as one of its key partners in the region.





The event was held in conjunction with the 6th "Progressive Punjab" Summit, which will be held on 13-15 March 2026 in Mohali, and Kazakh side has been invited to the Summit.