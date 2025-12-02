01.12.2025, 14:15 34116
Delhi Views Kazakhstan as One of Its Key Partners in the Region
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, Azamat Yeskarayev, took part in "the CIS Ambassadors’ Roundtable" dedicated to the development of cooperation with the Indian state of Punjab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The foreign Ambassadors accredited in India, as well as Minister of Industry and Trade of the Government of the state of Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, the Director-General of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Amit Kumar, and senior officials of the state government have been participated to the event.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, including the introduction of a competitive tax regime, the strengthening of investor protection and the establishment of a special support system for foreign businesses.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat outlined the key areas of potential multifaceted cooperation and called on the local business community to implement investment projects in Kazakhstan. "This cooperation may cover a wide range of areas, including the economy, culture and education, and contribute to strengthening ties between our countries", he said during his speech.
Sanjeev Arora, in turn, highly appreciated the proposed initiatives and emphasized that the Government of the state of Punjab considers Kazakhstan as one of its key partners in the region.
The event was held in conjunction with the 6th "Progressive Punjab" Summit, which will be held on 13-15 March 2026 in Mohali, and Kazakh side has been invited to the Summit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.12.2025, 20:34 32636
Kazakh President Sends Telegram of Condolences to the President of Sri Lanka
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sends Telegram of Condolences to the President of Sri Lanka, akorda.kz reports.
President extended his condolences to Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the people of Sri Lanka following the tragic loss of life caused by the devastating flooding in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 20:25 33286
Prospects for Economic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU Discussed in Brussels
Tell a friend
During his visit to Brussels, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as interregional interaction between the EU and Central Asia.
Special attention was paid to the outcomes of the high-level meetings held in Samarkand in April and in Tashkent in November. European Commissioner Síkela briefed the Kazakh side on the key agreements reached during these events, including the launch of new regional projects aimed at improving logistics, digital infrastructure, and the modernization of port capacities and highways along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ("Middle Corridor").
The initiatives presented at the forums are expected to contribute to the development of multimodal logistics, the acceleration of transport flows, and the digitalization of procedures along this route. In particular, the EU plans to invest 45 million euros in the modernization of the Aktau port and 150 million euros in the reconstruction of highways in Kazakhstan. The Commissioner emphasized that the European Union considers Kazakhstan a key partner in ensuring a sustainable transport architecture in the region.
Minister Kosherbayev welcomed the results of the recent Economic and Investment Forums in Uzbekistan, noting Kazakhstan’s intention to actively participate in the practical implementation of the agreements reached.
We attach particular importance to further expanding our cooperation with the European Union in the fields of critical raw materials, transport and logistics, digital innovation, agriculture, education, and water management. In this regard, we welcome the start of negotiations on December 2 in Brussels on agreements regarding visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens and readmission", noted the Minister.
The parties also agreed to maintain a regular dialogue to monitor project implementation and explore new avenues of cooperation.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister and the EU Commissioner reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and mutual support for initiatives that contribute to the stability and prosperity of Central Asia and Europe.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 17:05 34171
Astana and Seoul Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A bilateral meeting was held in the capital of South Korea between the Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sholpan Abdreyeva, and the Vice Minister of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea, Mok Sung-ho, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, who participated in the meeting, emphasized that the Republic of Korea ranks among the top three largest investors in Kazakhstan by the volume of foreign direct investment as of 2024. He noted that the development of an effective system for the protection of intellectual property rights is a key element in improving the investment climate. Major projects of Samsung, KIA, and other Korean investors in Kazakhstan were highlighted, for whom intellectual property protection is of critical importance.
For her part, Sh. Abdreeva congratulated the Korean side on the transformation of the Korean Intellectual Property Office into the Ministry of Intellectual Property, noting that this step reflects the strategic nature of Korea’s policy aimed at building a modern and innovative system for the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.
Vice Minister Mok Seong-ho noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the leading countries in the region in terms of the number of patent applications, and that the trade volume between Kazakhstan and Korea has a strong growth potential. In this context, he stressed that cooperation in the field of intellectual property is becoming a key platform for further developing trade-economic relations and investment cooperation.
The parties discussed cooperation on protecting intellectual property rights in the digital environment, as well as mechanisms for ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights of Korean companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Kazakhstan–Korea cooperation in the field of intellectual property, developing joint digital projects, strengthening human-capital development, and supporting rights holders.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 15:30 33021
Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of Romania
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nicușor Dan on Romania’s national holiday - Great Union Day, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, he noted the expansion of bilateral political dialogue as well as economic and cultural cooperation. He expressed confidence that multifaceted cooperation will continue to deepen for the benefit of both nations.
President Tokayev wished Nicușor Dan success in his responsible service and conveyed his best wishes for well-being and prosperity to the Romanian people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 14:55 33831
Kazakhstan-Denmark Cooperation Reaches a New Level
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
To strengthen political dialogue and expand practical cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Olzhas Suleimenov paid a working visit to Copenhagen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, a meeting was held with the leadership of one of Denmark’s largest multinational corporations - Carlsberg Group. The parties discussed prospects for expanding the company’s investment activities in Kazakhstan, modernizing production capacities, and exploring new areas of collaboration.
In addition, substantive negotiations took place with the management of LEGO Group, during which the parties reviewed potential cooperation in the fields of innovation, engineering skills, and educational methodologies in Kazakhstan.
As part of the economic track, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the Confederation of Danish Industry, where discussions focused on opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, deepen industrial partnerships, and engage Danish companies in implementing infrastructure and technological projects in Kazakhstan.
A key component of the program was the series of meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The Ambassador held talks with Under-Secretary for Foreign Policy, Political Director Eva Barløse, as well as Director of the Department for European Neighbourhood Peter Lassen. The discussions covered the current state of bilateral relations, cooperation within international organisations, and issues related to sustainable development. The parties underlined the constructive nature of the Kazakhstan-Denmark dialogue and confirmed their readiness to further advance political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.
As part of the working visit, the Ambassador also met with the leadership of the Ministry of Taxation of Denmark. The talks focused on the exchange of best practices in tax administration, business regulation, and the digitalisation of public services.
During the visit, the Ambassador attended the FC Copenhagen - FC Kairat football match, ahead of which he met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Denmark. Their active contribution to promoting cultural exchanges and strengthening Kazakhstan’s positive image abroad was noted. The discussion also addressed plans to deepen cooperation further, including youth initiatives, cultural projects, and educational programmes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 12:01 34356
Сultural Cooperation Discussed in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India Azamat Yeskarayev met with Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Nandini Singla, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of culture, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in this area.
Ambassador A. Yeskarayev emphasized Council’s support in translating one of the selected works of the Great Kazakh poet Abai into the Indian language, noting that the translation of the work of the Indian writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore into the Kazakh language. The Ambassador also mentioned that these works strengthen cultural understanding and support shared values of intellectual heritage.
Kazakh diplomat noted about the Centre for Indian Classical Dance and Yoga in Almaty, sharing the opportunity that the centre could provide master classes on learning Kazakh dance for art lovers in India. It was noted that this would allow India to experience the artistry and beauty of Kazakh dance.
Ambassador suggested considering the possibility of teaching Hindi to interested students at Kazakh universities.
While Director General N. Singla spoke about the upcoming music and dance festivals in India and the possibility Kazakh music and dance ensembles participation them. She also shared thoughts on how the participation of Kazakh artists in international cultural events in India would give a great impetus to cooperation and enrich the concert program.
N.Singla noted that the Council has the opportunity to provide fully funded scholarship for foreign students, including Kazakh students in India.
The representative of the Indian side expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its support in granting UNESCO World Heritage status to 11 forts in the state of Maharashtra.
Concluding the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas of cultural diplomacy and work together to implement these initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 10:15 34611
The Results of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Was Discussed in Islamabad
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, in cooperation with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), organized a Roundtable dedicated to the outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana on September 17-18, 2025. The event brought together representatives of government bodies, academic institutions, religious organizations, and student youth from Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As a Chief guest, the event was attended by the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, who led the Pakistani delegation at the recent 8th Congress.
Speakers included the Minister of state of Religious and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, the Minister for Minority Affairs of the Government of Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, the Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the representative of the Church of Jesus Christ Kelly Johnson, as well as, in an online format, the Deputy Chairman of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue Marat Kalizhanov.
In his welcoming speech, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem emphasized the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative, as well as the need to support and strengthen dialogue among different faiths for the sake of peace and stability.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin informed participants about the history of the forum, its goals and objectives, and highlighted the key outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the adopted Final Declaration. Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, shared his impressions of the 8th Congress, noting the initiatives put forward following the religious summit.
According to him, the Astana Declaration is not a mere formality but a full-fledged guideline for strengthening global harmony, based on states’ commitment to peace and mutual respect. He assured that Pakistan consistently adheres to these principles both domestically and on the international stage.
The Minister also noted that Pakistan regards Kazakhstan not only as a strategic partner but also as an important participant in spiritual diplomacy, and expressed the intention to expand cooperation in the scientific, religious, youth, and humanitarian spheres.
A member of the Secretariat, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who received the status of Goodwill Ambassador at the last Congress, provided information on the Secretariat’s activities, emphasizing the noble goal pursued by Kazakhstan in developing and strengthening interfaith dialogue.
Overall, the speakers and participants of the Roundtable highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s initiative, noting the need for continued support and active participation of the Pakistani side together with Kazakh partners.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2025, 08:01 11721
Kazakhstan Participated in the Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony in Ancient Olympia
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Timur Sultangozhin, took part in the Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony at the invitation of the Municipality of Ancient Olympia. The event was held on the historic grounds of the ancient sanctuary, a site of key cultural significance for the international Olympic movement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The ceremony was also attended by Konstantinos Tasoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic, heads of diplomatic missions, and official representatives of the sister cities of Ancient Olympia. The Kazakh side was represented by the honorary guest, Bakhytzhan Orynbekov, Mayor of Taraz. Among the distinguished guests were also Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee and Andrea Abodi, Minister of Sport of Italy.
During the visit, Ambassador Sultangozhin and Mayor Orynbekov met with Aristidis Panayiotopoulos, Mayor of the Municipality of Ancient Olympia. The Ambassador underlined the importance of Kazakhstan’s invitation to participate in the ceremony and emphasized the value of further strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Greece.
The parties also discussed the prospects for enhancing cultural cooperation and deepening relations between sister cities, including potential projects in cultural exchange and youth initiatives. The Mayor of Ancient Olympia reaffirmed the municipality’s readiness to expand its cooperation with the city of Taraz.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.11.2025, 19:37 Tokayev Holds Talks with Vice President of Switzerland 26.11.2025, 21:5499011Meeting with a Representative of Al Jazeera was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 26.11.2025, 19:0396851Regional Position on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems was Discussed in Astana 25.11.2025, 14:5092111Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 28.11.2025, 19:2489311Republic of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Develop Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 06.11.2025, 18:14299751Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 10.11.2025, 09:11296541Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 05.11.2025, 18:06289146Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 12.11.2025, 20:14273746Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11259821Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste