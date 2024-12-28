Euronews will encourage dialogue between CA and EU, says Tokayev

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews Pedro Vargas David, Kazinform News Agency reports.





During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Euronews, one of the leading multilingual broadcasters.





Kazakh leader Tokayev hailed the opening of the Euronews regional office as a very important event, opening new opportunities to bring closer the world audience to economic, cultural and tourist potential of Kazakhstan as well as Central Asia in general.





President Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the media platform will encourage dialogue and mutual understanding between the region’s countries and the EU.





In turn, Pedro Vargas David spoke about the plans to implement the Euronews Academy project aimed at training Kazakhstani journalists in state-of-the-art technologies and fostering high professional standards, contributing toward competitive advantage of domestic media.





The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in training qualified specialists, who will be able to work efficiently in a globalized information environment.





Euronews Board Chairman Pedro Vargas David highlighted the importance of President Tokayev’s reform course to ensure sustainable development of the country and contribute to transparent society.





In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current issues of the geopolitical situation in the world.