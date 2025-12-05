04.12.2025, 17:00 38011

Finland Expressed Support For the Upcoming Parliamentary Reforms In Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with members of the Friendship Group in the Parliament of Finland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, including Kazakh-Finnish interparliamentary cooperation.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the interlocutors on the priority areas of the bilateral agenda and the arrangements reached following the official visit of President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb to Astana on 28-29 October 2025.

The Ambassador also underlined Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening trust-based relations and productive cooperation with official Helsinki within the framework of the multifaceted partnership.

Head of the Friendship Group Ville Skinnari expressed support for the reforms and initiatives of the Head of State and confirmed Finland’s readiness to actively engage in the exchange of parliamentary experience during the preparation and implementation of the forthcoming parliamentary reforms in Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

05.12.2025, 12:11 381

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Holds Bilateral Meetings with OSCE Leadership
Images | gov.kz
Within the framework of the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of key institutions of OSCE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) MariaTelalian, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu, and OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM) Christophe Kamp.

During the meeting with Secretary General Sinirlioglu, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the Organization, noting that the development of comprehensive interaction within the OSCE is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

The parties discussed issues related to strengthening regional security, expanding practical cooperation, and jointly implementing initiatives across all three dimensions of the OSCE - politico-military, economic-environmental, and human dimensions.

During the meeting with HCNM Kamp, Minister addressed issues of ethnic diversity, highlighting Kazakhstan’s unique experience in promoting interethnic harmony.

We share the view that a diverse society is a strength. Kazakhstan is a clear example of peaceful coexistence and inter-ethnic cooperation among different communities. While ethnic diversity may often be regarded as a risk factor, for us it is a national asset and a strategic advantage," he stated.


The meetings with Director Telalian and Representative Braathu focused on democratic development, rule of law, freedom of the media, human rights protection, and the strengthening of civil society institutions.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

05.12.2025, 11:01 2596

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and Northern Europe Countries Held in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Central Asian and Nordic countries that was held within the framework of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden attended the regional meeting.

The discussions focused on a number of issues of practical engagement between Central Asian and Nordic countries in such spheres as economy, environment, transport and logistics, education, innovations and promoting regional partnership.

In his speech, Minister Kosherbayev informed about deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia and highlighted opportunities to promote mutually beneficial engagement at both the bilateral and multilateral level with Nordic countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the readiness to further advance the "Central Asia - Northern Europe" dialogue was reaffirmed, while the importance of regular contacts and experience sharing on key areas of mutual interest was underscored. Kazakhstan expressed its commitment to strengthening the partnership, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to promote sustainable development and reinforce stability across the space of interregional cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

05.12.2025, 08:12 2846

Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings on Margins of OSCE Ministerial Council

Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meetings on Margins of OSCE Ministerial Council
Images | gov.kz
On the sidelines of the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the heads of foreign ministries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of Austria, Federal Republic of Germany, the Hellenic Republic, Georgia, and Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The talks focused on the priorities of bilateral cooperation, promoting political dialogue, broadening trade and investment partnership and engagement within the framework of the OSCE and other multilateral platforms.

The meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands, David van Weel, provided an opportunity to review opportunities for strengthening priority sectors and outlined new prospective areas of Kazakh-Dutch trade and investment partnership. The foreign ministers of the two countries affirmed shared interest in strengthening political dialogue and bilateral ties at all levels.

The current state and prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos. The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the talks with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Austrian relations were discussed, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda. They underlined the importance of dialogue and facilitating economic cooperation within the framework of bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.

With Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, the parties welcomed the outcomes of the latest consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries, underlining opportunities for further comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-German ties. The ministers expressed the interest in maintaining regular contacts, broadening inter-ministerial engagement and agreed to deepen ties between Astana and Berlin in all priority sectors.

During the talks with Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, the parties reviewed the current state and the potential for further deepening Kazakh-Greek relations. Particular attention was devoted to the dynamics of cooperation in the political sphere, as well as to expanding partnership in the trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

With Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Maka Bochorishvili, interlocutors discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue and enhancing trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was given to the prospects for expanding cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and joint efforts to develop the region’s transit potential.

At a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, paying particular attention to interaction in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The interlocutors confirmed their mutual interest in developing traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Ukraine and supporting constructive political dialogue. They also exchanged views on regional and international agenda issues, including the role of the OSCE in the Eurasian region.

Following the meetings, the foreign ministers expressed their intention to further advance comprehensive partnership, strengthen inter-agency ties, and promote common approaches to key issues on the international and regional agenda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.12.2025, 21:21 32241

Tokayev Awards President of the European Council António Costa the First-Degree "Dostyk" Order

Tokayev Awards President of the European Council António Costa the First-Degree "Dostyk" Order
Images | akorda.kz
During the official ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized António Costa’s outstanding contribution to strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, akorda.kz reports.

I am delighted to note that the scope and depth of our bilateral cooperation have continued to expand over the years, bringing mutual benefits and opening new avenues for enhanced collaboration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement - a landmark document that has become a cornerstone of the Kazakh-EU relations and a testament to a decade of constructive, forward-looking engagement. President Costa, your active and personal engagement has played an essential role in advancing this mutually beneficial cooperation. You are a trusted friend of Kazakhstan and a distinguished statesman of international scale. Your wise leadership, principled approach, and unwavering commitment to constructive dialogue have been instrumental in reinforcing unity in Europe and fostering meaningful cooperation with partners across the world," - said the President of Kazakhstan.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised António Costa’s contribution to strengthening the special partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

It is a privilege for me to bestow upon you, Mr. President, the first-degree Order of "Dostyk" - Friendship. I am confident that this high decoration will stand as a vivid symbol of enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and the European Union and reflect our sincere appreciation for your outstanding service and stewardship. I am confident that the partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union will continue to flourish, and that the bonds of friendship between our nations will grow even stronger," - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


For his part, the President of the European Council emphasized that he regards this award as a symbol of the solid friendship and global cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

I am deeply touched by today’s gesture, which reflects the spirit of trust, dialogue, and our shared commitment to stability, prosperity, and openness. Mr. President, I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to strengthen this partnership in the years ahead for the benefit of our peoples and our common region," - said António Costa.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.12.2025, 18:56 37406

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister received Ambassador of Israel

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister received Ambassador of Israel
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received the Ambassador of the State of Israel Yoav Bistritsky, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming high- and top-level events.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.12.2025, 18:49 37681

U.S. Congress Hosted a Briefing on the State of Religious Freedom in Kazakhstan

U.S. Congress Hosted a Briefing on the State of Religious Freedom in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
The U.S. Congress hosted a briefing to present an independent report on the current state of religious freedom in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The event brought together representatives of Congress, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), media outlets, and NGOs working in the field of religious freedom.

Opening the briefing, LYN Community President Wade Kusack shared positive impressions of the report preparation process and his visit to Kazakhstan. He emphasized the general expert view that cooperation between government institutions, religious communities, and civil society in the country has been steadily strengthening.

The key findings of the report were presented by USCIRF Commissioner Mohamed Elsanousi, who highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts in the repatriation and reintegration of citizens from areas affected by ISIS, including the "Zhusan" operation, underscoring the importance of educational and social support programs.

Speakers also noted their experience participating in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, emphasizing the event’s contribution to building trust and fostering interfaith dialogue.

Particular attention was drawn to the remarks of a woman repatriated under the "Zhusan" operation, who shared her personal experience of adaptation and engagement with state support programs.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants discussed selected recommendations from the report and potential approaches to their practical implementation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.12.2025, 10:20 37736

Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue

Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov visited Berlin for political talks with Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, led by Niklas Wagner, Special Envoy for Cooperation with Eastern Europe, the Caucasusand Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The discussions reviewed progress in 2025 and identified priorities for closer cooperation across politics, trade, culture, humanitarian initiatives, and regional affairs. Key topics included environmental protection, climate adaptation, water management, and joint projects under the Central Asia-Germany Strategic Regional Partnership (C5+1).

Deputy Minister A.Issetov met with D.Mutter, Political Director at the German Foreign Office, to explore further collaboration within the C5+1 framework.

He also held meetings with Bundestag member Ch.Görke, Chairof the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the States of Central Asia, and M.Harms, Co-Chair of the Kazakh-German Business Council and Director of theEastern Committee of the German Economy. They discussed strengthening parliamentary ties, expanding trade and investment, and encouraging German companies to invest in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy. Both sides underlined their commitment to a long-term partnership.

The visit included the 45th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club, themed "Dialogue and Trust: Media and Expert Communication on Kazakhstan". Participants highlighted the importance of expert networks and media in reflecting Kazakhstan’s reforms and socio-economic progress. A. Issetov emphasized the country’s achievements in modernizing public administration and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for constructive international engagement.

The visit concluded with a joint commitment to maintain regular dialogue, deepen bilateral and regional ties, and advance initiatives that strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.12.2025, 08:11 37836

Kazakhstan and the IAEA Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Multifaceted Cooperation

Kazakhstan and the IAEA Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Multifaceted Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
During his visit to Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on Kazakhstan’s plans for the development of the national nuclear industry and the construction of nuclear power plants, highlighting the importance of fulfilling the strategic task of achieving carbon neutrality. He emphasized that partnership with the IAEA, including the expansion of the contractual and legal framework, is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, and underscored the Agency’s key role in maintaining the global security architecture and strengthening the international non-proliferation regime.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to the IAEA Director General for the Agency’s continuous support across all areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan, drawing attention to the importance of further work on developing human capital and ensuring the presence of Kazakh citizens in key positions within the Agency. The Kazakh diplomat stressed Kazakhstan’s significant role in initiating and promoting the agenda aimed at restoring the sovereign equality of member states in the IAEA.

Director General Grossi highlighted Kazakhstan’s particular contribution and important initiatives in the peaceful use of nuclear energy - from plans to build nuclear power plants and develop nuclear medicine to the successful operation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He expressed the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support to Kazakhstan at all stages of the NPP construction project and proposed developing and signing a Cooperation Roadmap covering other key areas of interaction.

The implementation of IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme projects in Kazakhstan received high praise, including those aimed at developing innovative nuclear technologies for cancer treatment, enhancing agricultural efficiency, and rehabilitating the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and the IAEA reaffirmed their mutual interest and readiness to further expand and deepen multifaceted cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed