Система Orphus

FMs of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation

06.06.2022, 17:20 7591
FMs of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation
Images | Akorda
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
The foreign ministers discussed issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of trust and mutual understanding. The parties exchanged views on topical issues of the global and regional agenda. The Saudi side was informed about the large-scale political reforms and socio-economic policy being carried out in our country.
 
The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in actively increasing cooperation in trade and investment spheres. The results of the 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Saudi Investment Forum, which took place in September 2021 in Nur-Sultan, were positively noted. Particular attention was paid to strengthening interregional cooperation, interaction in the transport, logistics and energy sectors, and food security issues. The interaction of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia through the UN, the OIC and other international organizations, including mutual support for the initiatives of the two countries in various international structures, was also considered.
 
During the visit to Kazakhstan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia was received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh FM thanks Chinese side for support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives

07.06.2022, 13:10 4376
Kazakh FM thanks Chinese side for support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives
"I am confident that after the epidemiological situation stabilizes in the nearest time, the multi-vector cooperation between Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, will gain further development," Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said after the meeting with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

I am grateful to the Chinese side for the support of the initiative of establishing CICA as well as for active participation in events. The 6th CICA summit will be held in October 2022 and will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference’s establishment. We are confident that the Chinese side will traditionally join this high level event," Mukhtar Tileuberdi said. 

 
The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence in further development of the relations between China and Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani people on referendum

06.06.2022, 21:12 8996
President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani people on referendum
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Kazakhstanis on the referendum, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

The referendum is a milestone in the history of our country, demonstrated the unity and readiness of the nation for real changes. The high turnout proved the maturity and responsibility of our society. I thank everyone who came to the polling station and supported the initiated changes in the country. Showing true patriotism, you significantly contributed to the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I'm grateful to all fellow citizens who exercised their legitimate right and voiced the position in the fateful moment for the country," said Tokayev. 


According to the President, the amendments to the Basic Law are not a final stage but the beginning of the country's reforms. 

We will continue the full modernization of the country. Based on the amended Constitution we will form a more effective model of functioning of all government institutions, and strengthen mechanisms of checks and balances between them. Gradual political changes will facilitate the development of the national economy, and strengthen national entrepreneurship," said the Head of State. 


Now we are to form transparent and fair game rules in the economy and reform the legislation. It is important to eliminate all artificial monopolies and provide a reliable shield against corruption. We need to support initiatives of entrepreneurs, fully protect private property, and strengthen competition," concluded Tokayev.

 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev holds phone talks with Kyrgyz, Uzbek leaders

06.06.2022, 19:25 7716
Tokayev holds phone talks with Kyrgyz, Uzbek leaders
Images | Akorda
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov offered his congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the national referendum and welcomed the beginning of a new stage of development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State thanked Japarov for the congratulations and active involvement of the observer mission from Kyrgyzstan in the referendum. The Kazakh President noted that special attention will be attached to further strengthening cooperation with brotherly Kyrgyzstan in the building of New Kazakhstan.
 
Both pointed out that the results of the past talks in Bishkek confirmed the high level of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and set new horizons for strategic partnership between the two countries. The Kazakh and Kyrgyz governments are working to implement the reached agreements in political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
 
During the talk initiated by the Uzbek side, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Tokayev on the successful holding of the referendum in Kazakhstan.
 
The Kazakh Head of State expressed his gratitude to the Uzbek President for teh congratulations and noted that the constitutional reforms are aimed at modernizing the political and economic life of the country.
 
The Kazakh President noted the participation of the Uzbek delegation in monitoring the referendum.
 
The Leaders of the two countries with satisfaction noted the sustainable development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance facilitated by the active dialogue at a high level as well as coordinated work of the government of the two countries. Mutual trade turnover demonstrates a dynamic trend rising by 30% and surpassing $1bn in 1Q of this year.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Saudi Arabia is a significant partner of Kazakhstan in Middle East - Alikhan Smailov

06.06.2022, 16:03 7211
Saudi Arabia is a significant partner of Kazakhstan in Middle East - Alikhan Smailov
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The Kazakh Prime Minister noted that the countries have established constructive political dialogue, strengthened cultural and humanitarian ties, and developed trade and economic and investment cooperation.
 

Saudi Arabia is a significant partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. There is a positive trend in mutual trade turnover, however, its current amount does not reflect the real potential. In this regard, we believe it is important to establish close ties between business communities of the two countries," said Smailov.

 
The Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan plans to send a trade mission to hold talks with officials and entrepreneurs to Saudi Arabia.
 
For his part, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted that Saudi Arabia is ready to make use of all opportunities to develop mutually beneficial economic cooperation. In this regard, the need to create favorable conditions for interaction between entrepreneurs of the two countries was noted.
 

There are many areas of cooperation. The heads of Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan gave the appropriate instructions to strengthen the cooperation. We are ready to activate the work in all sectors of mutual interest to that end," said the Head of the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Norway mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

06.06.2022, 13:02 7086
 It is a significant event for Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation – exactly 30 years ago diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.
 
Norway is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in Europe. During this historically short period, a constructive political dialogue has developed dynamically and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation has expanded considerably, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Kazakhstan and Norway share similar views on a wide range of international issues and closely cooperate in the UN, OSCE and other international organizations. Both states have made a significant contribution to international security. In particular, Norway joined the group of states that advocated the establishment of IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan. Further, Norway became one of the donors of this international initiative.
 
The parties are working comprehensively to further expand economic cooperation. There are plans to increase trade turnover in the near future, which in 2021 amounted to 85 million US dollars. 17 enterprises with Norwegian capital are currently represented in Kazakhstan. The Kingdom’s investments in the country’s economy reached 164 million dollars.
 
The two countries also continue to develop their cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field. In 2002, UNESCO together with the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage completed a project on the management, conservation and presentation of the Tamgaly petroglyphs. As a result, the petroglyphs were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2004.
 
As part of efforts to promote the culture of Kazakhstan, for the first time in the history of relations between the two countries, the Words of Wisdom and selected poetry of Abai were translated into Norwegian and published.
 
Our governments are expanding areas of joint work in order to reveal new horizons of mutually beneficial partnership and further deepen Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation, which has considerable potential.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Referendum conforms to election laws requirements, SCO

06.06.2022, 10:45 6976
Referendum conforms to election laws requirements, SCO
Images | Akorda
SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that the referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan conformed to the requirements of the country’s election laws and international liabilities adopted by Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Between June 3 and 5 the SCO Observer Mission at the invitation of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry monitored the national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution. It consisted of 17 observers, representatives of the legislative and executive bodies of the SCO member states, and officials of the SCO Secretariat and Executive Committee. The Mission met with the representatives of the Kazakh Central Election Commission, and members of the international missions and got acquainted with the preparations and holding of the referendum, and monitored the elections in Nur-Sultan.
 
The Mission recognized the referendum as open, transparent, and democratic. The Mission expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Central Election Commission for their support in attracting SCO observers.
 
As earlier reported, the exit poll claims that 79.4% of Kazakhstanis cast their votes for amending the Constitution.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

79.4% of Kazakhstanis vote for amendments to Constitution - exit poll

06.06.2022, 08:16 9186
79.4% of Kazakhstanis vote for amendments to Constitution - exit poll
The earliest indications from the exit poll suggest that 79.4% of Kazakhstanis voted for the proposed amendments to the Constitution, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the representative of the Institute of Democracy Tatyana Basharina, the exit poll is based on some 15,000 completed interviews conducted immediately after the voters cast their votes at 375 polling stations (225 city-based polling stations and 150 rural polling stations) across the country.
 
Indications are that the referendum saw a voter turnout of 66.3%. 79.4% voted for and 20.6% voted against the proposed amendments, Basharina added.
 
Polling closed in the constitutional referendum at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.
 
Earlier Kazinform reported that based on the preliminary data 8,030,739 citizens of Kazakhstan had received ballots in the nationwide constitutional referendum. The counting process is underway.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

8,030,739 people voted in referendum in Kazakhstan - preliminary data

06.06.2022, 07:18 7491
8,030,739 people voted in referendum in Kazakhstan - preliminary data
According to the preliminary data, 8,030,739 citizens of Kazakhstan received ballots in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution, Secretary of the Central Commission for the Referendum Mukhtar Yerman said, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the Commission, as of 10:00 pm Nur-Sultan time the voting was completed in all regions of the country and at 25 overseas polling stations. Voting is still ongoing at 40 sites at the representative office of Kazakhstan in foreign countries.
 
As the preliminary data submitted by the commissions of the regions, cities of national significance, and capital reads, the voter turnout according to regions and cities is as follows: Akmola region - 73.81%, Aktobe region 58.06%, Almaty region - 72.83%, Atyrau region - 67.68%, West Kazakhstan region - 69.37%, Zhambyl region - 69.59%, Karaganda region - 77.39%, Kostanay region - 72.28%, Kyzylorda region - 79.89%, Mangistau region - 61.19%, Pavlodar region - 75.53%, North Kazakhstan region - 75.49%, Turkestan region - 80.66%, East Kazakhstan region - 77.49%, Nur-Sultan city - 57.06%, Almaty city - 33.30%, and Shymkent city - 72.53%
 
As Yerman said, in total, 11,732,699 people were enlisted among those eligible to vote in the referendum. Of those, 8,030,739 citizens have so far received their ballots or 68.44% of those voting.
 
The Central Commission for the Referendum began the vote counting process.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read