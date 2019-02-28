Astana. March 13. Kazakhstan Today - The government agencies do not want to lose their supervisory functions, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"We see that the government agencies do not want to lose their regulatory functions," said at a government meeting on Tuesday First Deputy Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.



According to him, many government agencies after the reduction of these functions in a year again initiate their recovery through other laws. "We are working on the suppression of these moments," he stressed.



"Right now we've got about 800 permits. Interdepartmental Commission since the beginning of the year already considered some 250 requests. 20 from 250 received objections, 230 were approved. Experts Group, which comprises mainly the business community, were able to prove that they should be removed," said Sagintayev.



He noted that to maintain some control functions some of the state agencies are ready to somehow explain their motives. "For example, a state agency, which operates in a peaceful area, says: "If you transfer replace our resolution function with notification ones, the threat of terrorism in the country will increase dramatically,"- he said.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.