Government presented quota for foreign workers in 2021

The Government has presented the quota for attracting foreign workers to Kazakhstan.

Establish the quota for attracting foreign labor force to carry out labor activities in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2021 as a percentage of the labor force: 1) permits issued by the local executive body to the employer in the amount of 0.31%; 2) attract labor immigrants in the amount of 2.7%, " reads the draft order of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection .

In 2020 the quota for attracting foreign labor was set at 0.32% of the economically active population (about 29.3 thousand people).





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.