Greece welcomes Kazakhstan's efforts to develop interreligious dialogue

19.05.2022, 17:30 1901
Greece welcomes Kazakhstan's efforts to develop interreligious dialogue
Images | Akorda
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, member of the Hellenic Parliament Maximos Charakopoulos, during which he presented an invitation to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for 14-15 September 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The Greek MP gratefully accepted the invitation and welcomed Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of interreligious dialogue. In this context Charakopoulos noted the successful experience of fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan in the framework of conducting the 14th session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Astana on June 20-23, 2007.
 
In addition, the lawmaker spoke warmly of his visit to Kazakhstan as a member of the delegation of the Hellenic MPs to participate in the OSCE Summit in 2010. As the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Public Administration, Public Order and Justice of the Hellenic Parliament, Charakopoulos expressed interest in the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.
 
In his turn Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed about carrying out of national referendum on the amendments and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan on 5 June 2022, noting the importance of the extensive package of reforms being put to public voting as one of the key stages in building the "New Kazakhstan".
 
Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

18.05.2022, 17:15 4981
Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health and great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.
 
During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov also discussed prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership, paying special emphasis on President Tokayev's upcoming official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
 
The two leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level meeting will give an important impetus to bilateral cooperation.
 
Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Germany: 30 Years of Diversified Cooperation

18.05.2022, 12:40 5216
Kazakhstan and Germany: 30 Years of Diversified Cooperation
Images | Akorda
The sweeping geopolitical changes in the region and the volatility of the global economy create not only challenges but also opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Germany that marked 30 years of diplomatic relations in February 2022. That was a key takeaway of the Kazakh – German business forum hosted in Nur-Sultan on May 12. More about the current state and prospects in the bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Germany is in the latest analytical article of Kazinform.
 
The two countries established diplomatic relations on February 11, 1992, less than two months after Germany recognized the independence of Kazakhstan. The bilateral relations cemented after the opening of the German Embassy in Almaty in December 1992 and the Kazakh Embassy in Bonn in 1993, which moved to Berlin in 1999.
 
German investments in Kazakhstan's economy reach almost $5.5 billion
 
Germany is one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. But what makes it stand out is the nature of its investments – more than 90 percent of investments are in the non-resource sectors which Kazakhstan has been trying to develop over the past decade.
 
Over the past 17 years, the volume of foreign direct investments from Germany reached almost US$5.5 billion. Despite the adverse impact of the pandemic on the economies, last year alone, German companies invested US$323 million, while the trade turnover reached US$2.2 billion, 6.4 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the data provided by Kazakh Invest national company.
 
Several intergovernmental agreements and regular meetings, including the two visits of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany in December 2019 and in February 2020, foster the deepening of trade and economic cooperation, and the promotion and mutual protection of investments.
 
The Kazakh-German business forum on May 12 was yet another step towards strengthening the bilateral ties. The event brought some 60 German delegates, the biggest business delegation since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, as well as representatives of Kazakh business and government. It focused on prospects for cooperation in high technology, green economy, and logistics.
 
As part of the forum, the sides signed 11 bilateral documents worth over $200 million in areas such as mechanical engineering, industrial automation, petrochemistry, logistics, healthcare and IT.
 
Among the planned projects are a digital competencies laboratory with Siemens, a machine tool assembly plant with EMAG, a processing plant gypsum stone with Knauf, and the construction of three haemodialysis clinics in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.
 

T here are many more fields for cooperation and work between Kazakhstan and Germany. On one side we have the C entral A sian country with its abundant and vast resource base at the crossroads of key logistical corridors and an ambitious plan to reform and develop its economy, reduce dependency on the energy sector, diversify production and export, deepen the domestic value chains and develop industry, IT and h igh- t ech sectors - these all with the set goal of carbon neutrality until 2060 ," said Hovsep Voskanyan, the head of the Delegation of German Economy for Central Asia.

 
Addressing the business forum, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar commended the development of bilateral relations and specified the green energy sector as a promising area for cooperation. He said that diversified energy sources, logistics, and significant natural resources, offer significant potential for the production and subsequent export of green energy.
 
Among the biggest projects in this area is a giant green hydrogen development project by Germany’s Svevind company, whose chair visited Kazakhstan in September 2021 and met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The plan is a project to operate wind and solar power plants of nearly 30 GW with the subsequent utilization to produce approximately 2 million tons of green hydrogen annually in the Mangystau region.
 
Sklyar also said that Kazakhstan is interested in attracting German investments in digital technologies to modernize existing enterprises and create new high-tech industries.
 

Kazakhstan is opening a new path in its history," said Sklyar referring to the sweeping political and economic reforms undertaken by the country’s leadership following the January unrest and that would benefit the investors working in Kazakhstan.

 
New opportunities for cooperation
 
With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, challenges are emerging for the region, but there are also many opportunities for Kazakhstan that the country can capitalize on. Managing Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms said German companies are interested in relocating their businesses from Russia to Kazakhstan and those, who had partners in Russia, are looking to build partnerships in Kazakhstan. Either way, the companies seek to come here with what he described as "long-term real industrial investments."
 

Western sanctions against Russia and repeated lockdowns in China did catapult the world economy into the greatest supply shock since the 1970s. The global economy which was facing impressive growth and started to recover after the pandemic now must respond again to unexpected challenges," said Manfred Grundke, a board member at the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

 
These challenges open great opportunities for Kazakhstan and Germany, according to Grundke. "Opportunities for a fresh start to build sustainable economic resilience. That’s the path we want to go on together," he told the forum participants.
 
He commended Kazakhstan’s efforts toward economic diversification and modernization.
 

It understands opportunities arising from the challenges, potential opportunities arising from the needs for sustainable supply chains, and also the potential arising from the need for climate protection," he added.

 
Bilateral cooperation in agriculture to ensure global food security
 
Food security became a big concern after the situation in Ukraine caused a sharp spike in food prices globally, and this is where Kazakhstan, the world’s key wheat exporter, and agricultural producer, can play a key role.
 
Kazakhstan and Germany have maintained extensive cooperation in agriculture. Kazakhstan can benefit from German expertise and know-how, said Per Brodersen, director of the German Agribusiness Alliance, whose members include such giants as Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, and CLAAS. He has also visited Nur-Sultan as part of the business delegation.
 

The world might face substantial shortages in food security and for that reason, it would be advisable for Kazakhstan to strengthen its productivity, especially in grain production," he said in an interview for this story.

 
He commended the country’s impressive move to decrease the recycling fee on cars, including agro machinery. "There is substantial progress on abolishing this fee. But it is very important to abolish further. It enables Kazakh producers in agriculture to invest in modern agrotechnology," he said.
 

Germany is interested in securing global food security and enabling Kazakhstan as a place for sustainable agriculture," he said. "On one hand, Kazakhstan as a potential user of modern agrotechnology interested in raising its productivity and therefore German companies can offer modern agrotechnology, like agro machinery, high-quality seeds, animal genetics for the production of milk and beef."

 
He noted the big potential in enhancing the quantities and quality of agricultural production in Kazakhstan and said the alliance is in constant dialogue with the government on how the country can achieve more sustainability and productivity. In doing so, he stressed the importance of investing in knowledge and training.
 
President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation

17.05.2022, 17:15 10391
President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Head of the President's Administration Murat Nurtleu, Government members, and leadership of Samruk Kazyna, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the event, a set of issues of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic, investment, and cross-border cooperation.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks, in particular, the Government was instructed to take stock of unresolved issues of bilateral interaction in line with the Kazakh legislation and given the geoeconomic realities.
 
Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises

16.05.2022, 18:55 15601
Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises
Images | Frame from the video/Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are to take place in three member states of the Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

A series of joint exercises of the CSTO - in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - are scheduled for this fall. I am sure that these measures will serve to enhance the combat readiness and coordination of military structures of our countries as well as the CSTO capacity in general," said Putin during the jubilee Summit of the CSTO in Moscow.

 
According to him, the CSTO efforts need to be focused on combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.
 
Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia. During the event, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the CSTO's greater attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia.
 
CSTO needs to attach more attention to ensuring security of southern frontiers of Central Asia - Tokayev

16.05.2022, 18:10 15496
CSTO needs to attach more attention to ensuring security of southern frontiers of Central Asia - Tokayev
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the jubilee Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We attach great importance to the development of the situation in Afghanistan. The unstable situation in the country as well as numerous armed groups within it still threaten the security and stability of our States. I believe that the CSTO needs to consider all potential threats and attach more attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia," said Tokayev.

 
He went on to say that it is an absolute priority to develop peacekeeping capacity of the Organization in the near term.
 

The work in this area is actively underway. The CSTO peacekeeping forces have been established and are annually improved. A plan is being developed to outfit them with modern weaponry, vehicles, and special means," concluded the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cuba

16.05.2022, 13:20 15321
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemesov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.
 
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla also participated in the event, which took place at the Revolution Palace, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
During the ceremony, the Cuban leader highly appreciated the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, expressed hope for further development of bilateral cooperation and the continuation of the practice of mutual support in the international arena and asked to convey warm greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
In turn, Ambassador Yelemesov conveyed the Head of State’s best wishes to the President of Cuba and noted that he warmly recalled his visit to Cuba in January 1995 as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, President Miguel Diaz-Canel highly appreciated the fact that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first of the representatives of the former Soviet republics to pay a visit to Cuba.
 
Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May

13.05.2022, 13:45 27196
CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May
Images | Akorda
Top-level meeting of the CSTO Heads of State dated to 30 years since signing of the Collective Security Treaty and 20 years since the CSTO establishment will take place in Moscow on 16 May, Kazinform reports.
 
The press release of the CSTO says presidents of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are set to attend.
 
Attending the summit will be CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.
 
German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan – Michael Harms

12.05.2022, 18:00 30706
German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan – Michael Harms
Images | primeminister.kz
Many German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan amid the geopolitical situation, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Nur-Sultan, Michael Harms noted the unfavorable developments in geopolitical terms are causing disruptions in supply chains, rising commodity prices and many other things.
 
Given those developments, Harms said ‘We hear that German companies are planning to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan’.
 
He added that many of them intend to take advantage of opportunities in Kazakhstan by finding a partner in the local market. "… Attention to the Kazakh market is increasing," Michael Harms stressed.
 
He went on to reveal Kazakhstan and Germany touched upon the issues of cooperation in raw materials sector, agriculture, logistics, as well as green economy.
 
Recall that the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan hosted the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum where it was revealed that Germany had invested some $5,5 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy since 2005.
 
