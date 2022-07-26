Head of State holds telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views of the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda as well as prospects for the development of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OIC.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the activity of OIC as an inclusive platform of facilitating cooperation in political, socioeconomic, ecological and humanitarian dimensions.

Having with satisfaction noted the development of interaction with OIC, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expand cooperation with the Muslim countries within the Organization.

The President invited Hissein Brahim Taha to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions set to be held in Kazakhstan this fall.