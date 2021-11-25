Head of State inks law on redistribution of powers between levels of public administration

Images | elbasy.kz

November 23, 2021 was marked by another political innovation from the Leader of the Nation. During an expanded meeting of the political council of the ruling Nur Otan party, the leader of the party for two decades, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, came up with fundamental initiatives that change the political configuration of the people in an era of change.

The logical steps of the Leader of the Nation after March 19, 2019, when Nursultan Abishevich left the post of President of Kazakhstan, is the gradual transfer of his power in various key spheres of influence in the country to the current Head of State.

Before April 28, 2021, at the XXIX session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, the Leader of the Nation spoke in favor of transferring the post of Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan to the country's President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev. Now, the next step in the direction of an evolutionary political transition is the initiative of the head of the ruling Nur Otan party to transfer leadership in this main political force of the country to the current Head of State. According to many domestic and foreign experts, this is a significant and thoughtful step by Elbasy, allowing the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev not only to strengthen his own political weight, but also to find an effective tool of political influence and design of the party-political field of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The presentation of the value foundations of the nation-building of Kazakhstan, presented by the Leader of the Nation in the form of the Concept "Seven Pillars of Statehood" was significant at the meeting of the Political Council of the Nur Otan party. It must be said that this short but vivid document presents a strategic vision and the result of Elbasy's philosophical reflections on the fundamental principles of the development of our country.

Previously, this conceptual proposal was tested in a number of programs of the Leader of the Nation, such as "Looking into the future: Modernization of public consciousness", "Seven facets of the Great Steppe", "Social modernization: twenty steps to the Society of Universal Labor" and others. The current "Seven Pillars of Statehood" are the quintessence of the political views of Elbasy.

Speaking about the phenomenon of Nursultan Nazarbayev, it should be noted that he is an outstanding politician of world importance, who is the founder of modern independent Kazakhstan, who managed to ensure the unity and integrity of the country, protect the constitutional order, and progressively reform the country's economic system on the rails of effective market regulation.

In his tenure as president and after resigning his powers, Nursultan Abishevich proved himself to be a sagacious and proactive leader, capable of "staying ahead of time and events", possessing political intuition that allows timely anticipation of crisis situations and find optimal solutions.

His leadership and broad political outlook made it possible to create a precedent for an evolutionary and controlled political transition in Kazakhstan. The model for the transformation of power proposed by him has absorbed both national political traditions and cumulative international experience.

It is no secret that a number of states of the world during the period of cardinal changes in their countries "stumbled" precisely on the issues of the transfer of power. As a result, serious socio-political collisions took place, throwing the states back for decades, or even completely depriving them of a stable statehood. Kazakhstan is an exception in this row, having demonstrated a model of a gradual transfer of powers from the founding leader of the country to the newly elected Head of State, making sure step by step in the correctness of the chosen candidacy and political course.

At the same time, the central idea of this model is the preservation of the independence of the state and the stability of social relations, the stability of political institutions and the gradual modernization of people's consciousness.

The reform spirit of the First President of Kazakhstan has manifested itself over 30 years in almost all spheres of life of a sovereign country, from the first steps of the fateful decisions taken on the legal registration of independence, delimitation and demarcation of state borders, the peaceful and nuclear-free status of the state, and the transfer of the capital of the state. The fundamental principle of nation-building, the formation of a socially responsible state was the implementation of the principle of interethnic peace and harmony. As a result, the country achieved concrete results, entering the list of the 50 most developed countries in the world and setting an even more ambitious goal of joining the top thirty leading states.

In world history, there are quite eloquent examples of how the political and economic success of states was due to the long-term leadership of the ruling parties. In Kazakhstan, such a party is the Nur Otan party. The logic of political modernization in different countries confirms that for the formation of a strong state and a developed civil society, 40-50 years of stable movement of the country forward are required. This long-term leadership of the ruling political parties in many countries has been a precondition for success and socio-economic growth. These are the examples of Sweden, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia. In this regard, the political experience and success of the Nur Otan party for more than 20 years in carrying out evolutionary and consistent reforms to improve the welfare of Kazakhstanis and strengthen national sovereignty is quite logical.

It is symbolic that in the year of the 30th anniversary of Independence, Elbasy summarizes his political experience and strategic vision of the nation-formation process into a single concept "Seven Pillars of Statehood", reflecting the political views of the Leader of the Nation and the unshakable values of Independence. These values accumulate in themselves the historical and modern experience of state and nation-building, which have absorbed the past and the present, determined the contours and logic of future development.

Thus, the concept of "Seven Pillars of Statehood" is a political and philosophical understanding and generalization of the political theory and practice of Elbasy. It contains both advanced international experience and the original national and cultural traditions of our people. They show the experience of political and ideological planning in many developed countries of the world. For example, the Kemalist doctrine of "six arrows" (nationalism, republic, nationality, secularity, state regulation, revolution), known from the political history of the Turkish Republic, was embodied in the program of the Republican People's Party of Turkey. Today, the long-term implementation of the ideas of Kemalism is laid down in the official text of the oath of the President of this country. In the United States, the founding fathers' ideas, as outlined in Notes of the Federalist, served as the basis for the strategic course of the United States in the 19th century. So, before each opening session of the Congress, an address by George Washington to the people of the country is read out.

The formation of an adequate political concept of the country's development is impossible without relying on the national historical and cultural traditions of their own people, reflecting the role and deeds of the outstanding rulers of the Kazakhs through the covenants left in the memory of the people: the established steppe tradition of ancestors), "Kasym khannyn kasqa zholy" (The Light Path of Kasym khan, that is, turned to renewal), Tauke khannyn "Zheti zhargysy" ("Seven institutions" of Khan Tauke), "Abylaidyn ak zholy" (Fair Way of Abylay).

We believe that the "Seven Pillars of Statehood" of the Leader of the Nation, in terms of their historical and ideological significance for our independent modern state, are on a par with deep ethical and legal codes-messages to their descendants of prominent figures of the Great Steppe. The values proposed by Nursultan Abishevich as the foundations and pillars of statehood, of course, have their roots not only in hoary antiquity and our national history, but also accumulate universal human ethical and moral guidelines. This is a fundamental document reflecting the unshakable values of the Independence of any state.

Elbasy proposes a Code of Principles that give for future generations a capacious and absolutely grounded from the point of view of the logic of national history, a formula for the strength and leadership of sovereign Kazakhstan. It is no exaggeration to say that it contains the spiritual foundations and principles of national ideology. Among the values and principles proclaimed by the Leader of the Nation are the following:





First. The independent statehood of our people as the embodiment of dreams and aspirations, the meaning of Kazakhstan's existence as an equal member of the world community of equal peoples.

Second. Protecting the integrity of the country and the inviolability of the native land as a sacred symbol, uniting the beginnings and root foundation of the state.

Third. Unconditional consent of the people, uniting representatives of different ethnic groups, cultures, confessional and class affiliation, gender and age. Striving to study and deep knowledge of the state language and the cultural and civilizational code of the nation, consolidating society, passed down from generation to generation, ensuring the identity and cohesion of our people.

Fourth. Reliance on family values and national traditions, which represent the spiritual and moral basis and the strength of the bonds of each person, his attachment to the original ancestral principle, his native hearth and the inseparability of his fate with the fate of the Motherland that raised him.

Fifth. Knowledge, love and reverence for national culture as a moral basis for the development of society, forming on its basis a strong and responsible national social capital of the country.

Sixth. The way to achieve national success is deep knowledge and honest work - the key conditions for progress that can change people's lives, determine the future of every citizen, family, village, city, region and the whole country.

Seventh. In the conditions of international turbulence and competition between countries, the introduction into the consciousness of our people of the principles of a pragmatic, rational assessment of their own strengths and capabilities, the development of a reasonable and prudent strategy for using national wealth and development resources, self-reliance in achieving their ambitious goals is undoubtedly a verified course. ensuring our independence and replenishing the functional strength of the state. Thus, summarizing what has been said, we can say that the "Seven Pillars of Statehood" is a real and promising ideological guideline for the consolidation of the national spirit, confidence and stability of relations of Kazakhstanis to each other, an important consolidating basis for all political forces now and in the future. The guarantee of the implementation and meaningfulness of this path is the experience of "responsible leadership" demonstrated by the country over the past 30 years of modern sovereign development. In fact, these unconditional achievements of the Epoch of Independence of Kazakhstan were provided by the factor of the successful implementation of the "Nazarbayev Model" in our country.

Aydar Amrebayev, Director of the Center for Political Studies IFPR KN MES RK