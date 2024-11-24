Head of State meets ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa who arrived in Astana to participate in the 23rd Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Masatsugu Asakawa on the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-ADB fruitful cooperation.





The President said that Kazakhstan highly appreciates strategic character of interaction with the ADB and its contribution to the implementation of major infrastructure projects and strengthening the national financial system.





From 1994 to 2024, the ADB has financed $7 billion worth projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the ADB was involved in the construction of the Western Europe- Western China international transport corridor and reconstruction of Aktobe - Kandyagash highway.





The Head of State emphasized the importance of further joint activity in the new priority areas. According to him, Kazakhstan continues working on economic liberalization, improvement of investment climate and creation of conditions to unlock the country’s economic potential. Decarbonization of the economy was named by the President as one of promising areas.





In turn, Masatsugu Asakawa said that the ADB welcomes Kazakhstan’s success in economic reforms and sustainable development. He assured that the ADB is ready to continue close cooperation, including participation in major projects, aimed at infrastructure modernization, social sphere improvement and investment climate strengthening.





An agreement on financing the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway construction project is set to be signed during the ADB President’s visit to Kazakhstan.