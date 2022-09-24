Система Orphus

Informal ministerial meeting of CICA and CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers held in New York

23.09.2022, 11:13 8716
An informal ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, which was attended by the foreign ministers of the CICA member states. The meeting focused on the preparation for the 6th CICA Summit scheduled for October 12-13 this year in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
 
Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted the importance of the upcoming CICA Summit, which will launch the transformation of the Forum into a full-fledged international organization, and expressed gratitude to the member states for supporting this initiative.
 
The participants discussed the final documents planned for adoption at the upcoming Summit, including the draft of the main final document of the Summit, the Regulations on the CICA Foundation, the statements of the leaders of the CICA member states on cooperation in the field of secure use of information and communication technologies, the CICA Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, etc.
 
In addition, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for further institutional development of the CICA and practical steps to advance the transformation process of the organization.
 
During the event, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, Kairat Sarybay, informed the participants about the main organizational and protocol issues of the upcoming Summit.
 
The participants agreed to continue active joint work within the framework of the Forum in order to successfully conduct the 6th CICA Summit.
 
During the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the heads of the foreign ministries of the CSTO member states exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, reviewed a wide range of current activities and discussed the further development of the Organization.
 
The ministers also discussed the engagement of the CSTO member states within the framework of the implementation of the parties’ priorities outlined in the agenda of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as collaboration on the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti meet

23.09.2022, 19:32 7856
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The meeting focused on the measures taken by the Kazakh government to realize the Head of State’s Address delivered on September 1, 2022.
 
The Kazakh PM noted that the government was finalizing the draft Economic Policy for the midterm, focusing on economic diversification and modernization, public administration reform, and comprehensive development of human capital.
 
The work is expected to result in sustainable economic growth, ensuring a real increase in the national income and greater well-being of the citizens. 
 
For his part, Sir Chakrabarti expressed confidence that the new program will be an effective response to the current economic and social challenges.
 
At the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of financing new investment projects and ensuring food safety of the country as well as exchanged views on the current focuses of the regional agenda. 
 
Kazakhstan’s delegation continues its participation in UNGA

23.09.2022, 14:28 7956
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, spoke at the annual ministerial meeting of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held September 22, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
The meeting focused on "Accelerating the implementation of the Vienna Program of Action for 2014-2024 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and building momentum for the Third Meeting of the Conference of Nations on Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024". The UN group consists of 32 member states.
 
The event was opened by Lemogang Kwape, Chair of the LLDC Group and Foreign Minister of Botswana, Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, and Rabab Fatima, Deputy Secretary-General – High Representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states. The plenary session was addressed by the Foreign Ministers of the LLDC Group and delegations from transit countries and development partner countries cooperating with LLDCs.
 
Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, actively participates in the work of the LLDC Group and was its chair a year ago.
 
On the same day, Minister Tileuberdi held separate talks with Helga Schmid, OSCE Secretary General, Wopke Hoekstra, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Julio Cesar Arriola, Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Roberto Alvarez Gil, Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, Olta Xhacka, Foreign Minister of Albania, and Abdullah al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the UN.
 
As a result of the discussions with the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic, intergovernmental agreements on exemption from visa requirements for holders of national passports, as well as diplomatic and service passports were signed. An agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements was also signed with Albania.
 
In addition, an Intergovernmental Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports was signed with Paraguay.
 
Kazakhstan signs visa-free deals with Dominican Republic, Albania and Paraguay

23.09.2022, 13:34 8066
Kazakhstan signed an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements with Dominican Republic, Albania and Paraguay, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Deputy PM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held separate talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, as well as Wopke Hoekstra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Julio Cesar Arriola Ramirez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania Olta Xhacka and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
 
The sides debated the present state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation with the said countries.
 
Following the talks Kazakhstan and Dominican Republic signed an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of internal passports, diplomatic and official passports. Kazakhstan and Albania became signatories of an agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements.
 
Kazakhstan and Paraguay inked an intergovernmental agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports.
 
C5+1 Ministerial Meeting takes place in New York

23.09.2022, 13:21 8176
On the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a regular C5+1 Ministerial meeting was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and heads of foreign ministries of Central Asian countries. 
 
The parties discussed topical issues on the regional agenda as well as joint efforts to expand trade and economic ties, both between the countries of the region and the United States, The participants welcomed the launch of the C5+1 Virtual Secretariat, which is designed to provide institutional support and coordinated implementation of the agreements reached. 
 
In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi stressed the importance of strengthening regional dialogue in order to enhance sustainable development and stability of the region. 
 

Kazakhstan will make every effort to jointly address regional security issues, counter the negative effects of climate change, rational use of water resources, promote women economic empowerment and human capital development," the Foreign Minister said. At the event, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry proposed to hold the next ministerial meeting in Kazakhstan.

 
The parties discussed topical issues on the regional agenda as well as joint efforts to expand trade and economic ties, both between the countries of the region and the United States, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
The participants welcomed the launch of the C5+1 Virtual Secretariat, which is designed to provide institutional support and coordinated implementation of the agreements reached.
 
In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi stressed the importance of strengthening regional dialogue in order to enhance sustainable development and stability of the region. "Kazakhstan will make every effort to jointly address regional security issues, counter the negative effects of climate change, rational use of water resources, promote women economic empowerment and human capital development," the Foreign Minister said.
 
At the event, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry proposed to hold the next ministerial meeting in Kazakhstan.
 
Astana hosts XX jubilee meeting of SCO Prosecutors General

23.09.2022, 12:17 8506
Astana hosts today XX jubilee meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General, Kazinform reports.
 
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Daurenbekov read out a message of welcome from President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to the event participants.
 
In his message, the Head of State highly appreciated the role of the prosecutor’s office in ensuring the rule of law and building a just society.
 

Kazakhstan highly appreciates long-standing cooperation among the SCO regulatory bodies. Countering trans-national crimes is one of the major objectives of the SCO, solution of which contributes to the strengthening of regional security. The traditional annual meetings of the SCO prosecutors general became an effective tool of implementation of general law policy," the message reads.

 

"The agenda of the XX jubilee meeting includes an issue of recovery of assets illegally transferred abroad. This problem gains special relevance in the context of transformation of the SCO into a global economic platform. It is evident that full-fledged use of a huge potential of the mutually beneficial partnership to a great extent depends on the efficiency of the joint fight against transnational economic crimes. I am confident that new approaches will be developed in this area at today's event. I wish success to the participants of the meeting," reads the letter.

 
Nomination of presidential candidates kicks off in Kazakhstan

23.09.2022, 11:25 8606
Nomination of presidential candidates started today, September 23, 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 

As of 10:35 a.m. there were recorded no applications yet," secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Yerman briefed reporters.

 
As earlier reported, nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly has the right to nominate candidates for the President of Kazakhstan.
 
On September 21 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential election. The election will be held on November 20. 
 
Situation at Kazakh-Russian border is under control – National Security Committee

23.09.2022, 10:20 8811
The number of foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan keeps rising at the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform learned from the Frontier Guard Service of the National Security Committee.
 

All the 30 automobile border-crossing points are functioning in a routine mode. The situation is under a special control. The Frontier Guard Service and authorized state bodies are ensuring security and public tranquility at the border checkpoints, and are interacting with their Russian colleagues," a press release reads. 

 
President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council

22.09.2022, 16:34 12836
President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev has held an operational meeting of the Security council, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.
 
The meeting agenda included the issues of international and regional security in the context of the President’s recent visit to New York, his participation in the 77 th session of the UN General Assembly and the meetings with the leaders of other countries, UN leadership and U.S. business communities.
 
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of assignments. 
 
