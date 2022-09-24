Informal ministerial meeting of CICA and CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers held in New York

Images | gov.kz

An informal ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, which was attended by the foreign ministers of the CICA member states. The meeting focused on the preparation for the 6th CICA Summit scheduled for October 12-13 this year in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted the importance of the upcoming CICA Summit, which will launch the transformation of the Forum into a full-fledged international organization, and expressed gratitude to the member states for supporting this initiative.

The participants discussed the final documents planned for adoption at the upcoming Summit, including the draft of the main final document of the Summit, the Regulations on the CICA Foundation, the statements of the leaders of the CICA member states on cooperation in the field of secure use of information and communication technologies, the CICA Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, etc.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for further institutional development of the CICA and practical steps to advance the transformation process of the organization.

During the event, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, Kairat Sarybay, informed the participants about the main organizational and protocol issues of the upcoming Summit.

The participants agreed to continue active joint work within the framework of the Forum in order to successfully conduct the 6th CICA Summit.

During the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the heads of the foreign ministries of the CSTO member states exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, reviewed a wide range of current activities and discussed the further development of the Organization.

The ministers also discussed the engagement of the CSTO member states within the framework of the implementation of the parties’ priorities outlined in the agenda of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as collaboration on the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO.