Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year

01.01.2022, 14:20 45391
Images | Akorda
The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the New Year, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
In his New Year's address the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan has entered the fourth decade of its Independence that should become the time of all-round modernization and renovation.
 

The key goal is to make all citizens see positive results of the work done. People’s interest will be in the centre of the country’s reforms. The minimum wage and minimum subsistence level will grow in the new year. New roads and houses will be built. Small and medium business support, development of clean energy, agriculture, technological industry will speed up. Social infrastructure will be further improved. Elections over 300 rural mayors will be held. The country’s political and economic modernization will continue," the President said.

 
The Head of State noted that special attention should be paid to children as their welfare is a reliable guarantee of successful future of our state.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested declaring the next year the Year of Children. "Harmonious development and happy childhood of the growing generation is the country’s task," the President noticed.
 
In conclusion the Head of State wished everyone Happy New Year!

Source: Kazinform 
 
Tokayev congratulated world chess champion Bibisara Assaubaeva

01.01.2022, 14:38 45086
Images | kazchess.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Twitter account congratulated 17-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubaeva on her victory at the World Blitz Championship, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

Congratulations to Bibisara Assaubaeva with a brilliant victory at the World Blitz Championship.

 
This outstanding result was good news on New Year's Eve for all Kazakhstanis, especially for chess fans.
 
I wish Bibisara further success! ", The President wrote.
 
President meets with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

22.12.2021, 19:20 124731
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was presented with the report on the main performance indicators and financial results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for the current year.

According to Satkaliyev, in 2021 the Fund’s profits are expected at KZT10.5trl, 22% more than the planned targets. The main factors of growth include rising oil prices, greater volume of freight traffic, transit, and generation and transfer of electricity.

The President was informed about the implementation of his tasks on financing social and infrastructure facilities. In particular, the implementation of 11 priority projects in gas supply, water supply, transport and energy. The projects were endorsed by the Fund Management Council and were included in the National action plan to carry out the state-of-the-nation of the Head of State.
 
Kazakh Head of State receives Commissioner for Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs

22.12.2021, 18:38 124491
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Commissioner for Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs Rustam Zhursunov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, the President was informed about the results of the work done during the current year as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on domestic businesses.
 
According to Zhursunov, this year, the business ombudsman’s office has received 3,912 requests, 15% lower than in the given period of last year. Of these, 1,463 were resolved in entrepreneurs’ favor. The most concerning issues include procurement, land, tax, and construction.
 
Tokayev was also presented with the information on the implementation of his tasks regarding the implementation of regulation with a clean slate. The corresponding bill setting the basic approaches to a new regulatory policy is under consideration by the Senate. An audit of all outdated obligatory requirements for businesses is to be performed before January 1, 2024. The measures aim at full digitalization of relations between the State and businesses.
 
President positively evaluated the results of the business ombudsman and gave a number of instructions aiming at identifying the causes of increasing administrative crimes against businesses and elaborating measures to remove them.
 
Tokayev to take part in informal meeting of Heads of State of CIS countries

22.12.2021, 18:31 124236
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to St. Petersburg for an informal meeting with the Heads of State of the CIS member countries on December 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Berik Uali, President’s Press Secretary.
 

During the event (informal meeting of Heads of State of CIS countries) it is expected that the outcomes of the mutual work within the CIS, prospects for the development of multilateral interaction and improvement of the efficiency of the Organization’s activity are to be discussed. Also, the current issues of international and regional agenda are to be considered," reads the Facebook post.

 
Tokayev: Over 30 years of existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization

21.12.2021, 12:10 150351
Kazakhstan supports the Commonwealth of Independent States and takes an active part in its activities. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Twitter account, recalling an important date - exactly 30 years ago, the Declaration on the goals and principles of the CIS was signed in Almaty, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

December 21, 1991 in Almaty on the initiative of the First President N.A. Nazarbayev a Declaration was signed that approved the principles and goals of the CIS.

 
Over the 30 years of its existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization recognized by the world community. Kazakhstan supports the CIS, takes an active part in its work," the Head of State wrote.
 
Kazakhstan adopted constitutional law aimed at improving professionalism of judges

20.12.2021, 20:54 175791
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.


 
Kazakhstan appoints Acting Health Minister

20.12.2021, 18:35 176571
Zhandos Burkitbayev has been named Acting Minister of health of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Monday, Kazinform reports.
 
Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region, Zhandos Burkitbayev graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty National Medical University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakhstani Medical University "High School of Public Health", and Turan University.
 
In 2008, Burkitbayev headed the Blood Center of Astana city.
 
In 2011/19, he was Director of the Transfusion Medicine Research and Production Center.
 
In 2009, he too up the post of Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cancer Center.
 
In 2021, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, the presidential press office said on Monday.

Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.

He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.

For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.
 
Kazakh President signs law to improve civil procedural law

20.12.2021, 18:00 153191
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan to improve the civil procedural law and develop institutions of non-judicial and pre-judicial settlement of disputes," the presidential press office said on Monday.
 
