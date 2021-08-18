Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ban Ki-moon

The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea ended with a meeting with the Chairman of the Assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), former Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The interlocutors discussed issues related to global climate change, decarbonization of the economy, the introduction of green technologies.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ban Ki-moon also exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda and pressing challenges of our time.





Particular attention was paid to efforts to counter the pandemic and the prospects for resolving the situation in Afghanistan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.