Kazakh ambassador meets Indian PM

Photo: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On sidelines of the Rising India Summit 2019 organized by CNN-News18, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed President Nursultan Nazarbayev's greetings and wishes of general election success to the Indian leader. Bulat Sarsenbayev also briefly informed Narendra Modi on the upcoming Kazakh-Indian events and this year's plans, including official visits.

30 leaders of top Indian companies, well-known journalists, and public figures were in attendance.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.