Kazakh Head of State receives Commissioner for Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Commissioner for Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs Rustam Zhursunov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the President was informed about the results of the work done during the current year as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on domestic businesses.

According to Zhursunov, this year, the business ombudsman’s office has received 3,912 requests, 15% lower than in the given period of last year. Of these, 1,463 were resolved in entrepreneurs’ favor. The most concerning issues include procurement, land, tax, and construction.

Tokayev was also presented with the information on the implementation of his tasks regarding the implementation of regulation with a clean slate. The corresponding bill setting the basic approaches to a new regulatory policy is under consideration by the Senate. An audit of all outdated obligatory requirements for businesses is to be performed before January 1, 2024. The measures aim at full digitalization of relations between the State and businesses.

President positively evaluated the results of the business ombudsman and gave a number of instructions aiming at identifying the causes of increasing administrative crimes against businesses and elaborating measures to remove them.