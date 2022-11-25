Система Orphus

Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks

24.11.2022, 20:08 7386
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Canada's Ambassador to France and the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the EU and Europe Stéphane Dion met to debate further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Canada relations, the PM’s press service reports.
 
The parties discussed development of bilateral trade, investment, energy cooperation issues as well as activities of Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council.
 
The Kazakh PM said that last year mutual trade grew more than 34% to reach USD 500 mln, for the past 9 months sales hit almost USD 730 mln. Canada’s direct investments into Kazakhstan exceeded last year USD 385 mln.
 
He also affirmed the country’s readiness to boost supplies of 45 types of products in various economic sectors up to USD 255 mln. Besides, he noted that there are prospects for efficient cooperation in cargo traffic and development of renewables.
 
In his turn Stéphane Dion congratulated Kazakhstan on successful presidential elections and voiced support to socioeconomic reforms conducted in the country.
 
The parties also shared views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election

24.11.2022, 20:32 7081
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of congratulations on re-election from French President Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
France’s President Emmanuel Macron conveyed best wishes to Tokayev in duties of great responsibility.
 

Since 2019 Kazakhstan has embarked on the ambitious process of political and economic modernization which we’re closing following. I’m sure that your re-election will maintain this momentum and carry out the reforms you announced in the interests of the country and Kazakhstanis. I’m also introduced to the efforts you take to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and I’d like to assure you of my full support," wrote the French President.

 

Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries

24.11.2022, 20:20 7081
The Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University held the VI General Assembly of the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries, the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Rectors, scientists and students of 50 universities of Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary, representatives of international organizations, diplomats, experts, public and cultural figures attended the meeting.
 
The Network University of the Council of Turkic Countries is expected to give people of Turkic countries an opportunity to study in Turkic nations. The Kazakh Vice Minister Kuanysh Yergaliyev called all to support and develop this initiative within the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich

24.11.2022, 19:56 7501
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich, Primeminister.kz reports.
 
During the meeting, the current issues of development of the Karachaganak and Kashagan oil fields, plans to launch projects in gas processing and petrochemical industry as well as measures to reduce industrial risks were discussed.
 
Smailov noted that Kazakhstan will continue carrying out the measures to improve the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector.
 
In her turn, Zoë Yujnovich confirmed the company’s readiness to carry on with the work to strengthen bilateral partnership. In particular, the development of projects in oil and gas processing.
 
In conclusion, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that the Kazakh government takes an interest to further the cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis and in compliance with balance between the interests.
 
All conditions were created to hold fair elections - Senate Speaker

24.11.2022, 11:26 10901
Addressing the senators at the chamber’s plenary session today, Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said that the Parliament faces a large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country, Kazinform reports.
 

In this crucial period, the people voted and made their choice in favor of strategic initiatives of the Head of State and building a Fair Kazakhstan. All the necessary conditions for holding transparent and fair elections have been created. Local and foreign observers stated that the voting process fully complied with the national legislation and international standards. These elections confirm that our country has entered a new stage of its development. Today we face a joint large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country. Together we must implement the priorities of the President’s election program," said Ashimbayev.

 
6,456,393 voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the November 20 elections. 460,484 voters or 5.8% chose "none-of-the-above" option.
 

Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations

24.11.2022, 10:53 10996
Kazakhstan's delegation led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov and Chairman of the Board of the Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsembayev took part in the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The forum was chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and was also attended by the foreign ministers of Europe, the Middle East and Africa countries. In total, more than 1,000 delegates from 95 countries attended the event, including 44 ministerial-level delegations.
 
Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Alliance of Civilizations, Umarov noted Kazakhstan's rich experience in building a tolerant society, as well as the unique model of interfaith dialogue in our country.
 
Special attention was paid to the initiative of Kazakhstan - the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the results of the VII Congress held in September 2022 in Astana.
 
In particular, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of joint efforts of the international community to promote inter-religious, intercultural, and inter-civilization dialogue.
 
On the sidelines of the Forum, Umarov held bilateral meetings with High Representative of the UN Secretary General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Burita, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Khar and Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam.
 
During the meetings, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues. Foreign partners also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the past presidential election, and noted that the people of Kazakhstan voted for progress and stability.

President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine

24.11.2022, 09:48 11086
At the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan, Armenia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for searching for peaceful ways of regulation of the conflict around Ukraine, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

As for Ukraine, I believe it is high time for a joint, collective search for a peace formula. Any war ends with peace talks. Every chance should be used to achieve at least truce. The Istanbul round of negotiations gave hope for this, but the agreement was "undermined" for various reasons. We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to part ways for tens or hundreds of years with mutual unhealed grievances," the Kazakh leader said.

 

Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev

23.11.2022, 21:40 20431
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh President stressed that the strategic course of Kazakhstan aimed at all-round strengthening of ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation with allies and partners in the region will remain unchanged.
 

We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.

 
The Kazakh Head of State informed the meeting’s participants on the country’s stand on different areas of cooperation within the CSTO. In particular, he noted that the final meeting of the CSTO leaders takes place amid difficult geopolitical tensions and unprecedented challenges.
 

Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. In the region conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements," said the Kazakh President.

 
The Head of State supported the steps aimed at diplomatic settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
 
Tokayev also spoke of the Afghan situation in particular.
 

Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
The Kazakh President put forward a number of proposals to further promote interaction within the Organization. In particular, he named the promotion of CSTO’s peacekeeping capacity as the priority for the near future.
 

Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary

23.11.2022, 20:37 15456
Imangali Tassmagambetov was named the new General Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization during an opening of the CSTO session in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will addend a CSTO meeting as part of his working visit to Yerevan.
 
Attending the event will be Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz Leader Sadyr Japarov, as well as Tajik Head of State Emomali Rahmon.
 
During the opening, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Tokayev on the re-election as President of Kazakhstan.
 

The agenda of today’s meeting is substantial. I hope that we will coordinate our alliance approaches and achieve coherent collective cooperation on current issues," said Pashinyan.

 
Imangali Tassmagambetov will serve as the CSTO General Secretary in the next three years. He replaced Stanislav Zas on the post.
 
The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.
 
Born in 1956 in Guryev region, the Kazakh SSR, Tassmagambetov graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute. He is a PhD candidate in philosophy and has a PhD degree in political sciences.
 
In 2002-2003, he served as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Until 2004, he was the Kazakh State Secretary. Later, he headed the Kazakh Presidential Administration. Before 2008, he acted as the Mayor of Almaty city.
 

