Kazakh PM self-isolates as Health Minister tested positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Askar Mamin is in self-isolation after Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov tested positive for coronavirus, the statement from the Prime Minister’s office read.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin was accompanied by Health Minister Birtanov on a working trip to the Zhambyl region on June 12. As Mr. Birtanov tested positive for coronavirus the Prime Minister passed the test - the result is negative," the statement says.

Currently Askar Mamin is in self-isolation but all meetings will be held via video conferences.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.