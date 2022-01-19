This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President nominates candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of Prime Minister
11.01.2022, 11:04 6761
relevant news
Kazakh President's Special Representative to Baikonur complex relieved of his duties
17.01.2022, 18:51 10321
The Head of State decreed to relieve Serik Suleimenov of his duties as the Kazakh President's Special Representative to the Baikonur complex, the Akorda press service reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Samat Abish relieved of the post of 1st Deputy Chairman of National Security Council
17.01.2022, 13:13 10401
Samat Abish has been relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to relieve Abish of the post.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversations with leaders of CSTO member states
13.01.2022, 18:07 10476
The Head of State had telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed his CSTO colleagues about the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from our country that kicked off today on January 13, and expressed gratitude to them for their support at the time of the terrorist attack on Kazakhstan.
President Tokayev stressed that the short-term stay of the collective peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan demonstrated CSTO's relevance and effectiveness as a reputable international organization.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of Department of Presidential Affairs designated
11.01.2022, 22:00 10601
Aibek Dadebayev was appointed the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State inked the corresponding decree.
He also decreed to relieve Yerlan Battakov from the post of the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aida Balayeva appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Administration
11.01.2022, 19:01 10666
Aida Balayeva was appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.
Until today Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Recall that Askar Umarov became the new Minister of Information and Social Development of the country.
Aida Balayeva is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.
Throughout her career she worked for the Department of inner policy of the cities of Almaty and Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan). Ms Balayeva served as deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city between 2010 and 2014. She also held posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan prior to becoming the Minister of Information and Social Development in 2020.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President approves new composition of Kazakh Government
11.01.2022, 17:48 10736
The Head of State decreed to appoint:
Roman Sklyar - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yeraly Tugzhanov - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Mukhtar Tileuberdi - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bakhyt Sultanov - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Galymzhan Koishybayev - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Murat Bektanov - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerlan Turgumbayev - Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askar Umarov - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerbol Karashukeyev - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kanat Mussin - Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askhat Aimagambetov - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Azhar Giniyat - Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serik Shapkenov - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kairbek Uskenbayev - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerulan Zhamaubayev - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Dauren Abayev - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yuri Ilyin - Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Alibek Kuantyrov - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bagdat Mussin - Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serikkali Brekeshev - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bolat Akchulakov - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President assigns to build Special Operations Command
11.01.2022, 12:31 10801
At today's Majilis meeting the Head of State stressed that it is essential to raise profoundly the combat effectiveness of the Army. He charged to build the Special Operations Command within the shortest possible period of time, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State also assigned to reconsider the principles of organization and border guards administration.
Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, National Security and external intelligence bodies should work closely together for the sake of the common purpose - the utmost viable defense of our citizens, constitutional order, sovereignty under the threat of any nature and scale.
To recap, the sitting of the Majilis started its work in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is taking part in it via videoconferencing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State held a number of conversations with foreign leaders
11.01.2022, 11:38 10926
Kazakhstan President had telephone conversations with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
President Tokayev informed them about the current situation in Kazakhstan, the measures taken to restore the constitutional order in the country.
Foreign leaders expressed support for the actions of Kazakhstan's leadership to settle the situation and reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthening friendly relations with our country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
13.01.2022, 12:30ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 16.01.2022, 22:4522266Timeline: January tragedy in Kazakhstan 12.01.2022, 22:4015796ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 12.01.2022, 17:2414756President Tokayev holds meeting of emergency operations center in Almaty 13.01.2022, 08:4014756Almaty names new chief medical officer 20.12.2021, 18:35222171Kazakhstan appoints Acting Health Minister 20.12.2021, 20:54221506Kazakhstan adopted constitutional law aimed at improving professionalism of judges 21.12.2021, 12:10196131Tokayev: Over 30 years of existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization 20.12.2021, 16:31178471Warning signals will sound in Kazakhstan 20.12.2021, 13:34178421How long winter holidays last for schoolchildren