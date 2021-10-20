President receives Astana Group head

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received founder and head of Astana Group Nurlan Smagulov, who reported on the outcomes and prospects of Astana Group further development, the president's press service said.





In particular he told about an increase in tax payments of the group of companies to the budget up to KZT 90 bln, export deliveries growth, and plans for expansion of the motorcar factory and construction of a fine arts museum in Almaty.





Smagulov also briefed on participation of Mega shopping malls in the vaccination campaign. Above 150,000 people were given anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the shopping malls.





He told about the work of his charitable fund with the budget worth KZT 1 bln. The fund promotes development of sport and culture and helps the low-income.





Besides, Smagulov, who concurrently hold the post of the president of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan, reported on the present situation in children’s and youth sport and Astana -Premier Tech Team’s rebranding. In 2022 it will become Astana Qazaqstan Team.





The Head of State positively assessed the company’s initiatives and wished further success.











