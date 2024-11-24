Kazakh President Tokayev meets CEO of Orano S.A. Nicolas Maes

Tell a friend

As part of his working visit to France, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with CEO of Orano S.A. Nicolas Maes, Akorda reports.





During the meeting, the Kazakh leader stressed the huge potential for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Orano S.A. in the energy sector.





Head of State Tokayev highlighted the importance of partnership, allowing the country to develop high-technology sectors as well as ensuring reliable and safe deliveries of natural uranium to France.





The meeting also discussed the prospects for greater strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France in the field of science and technology as well as production and processing of rare metals.





Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and French Presidents held talks in an extended format.





It was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron made a joint statement at a press conference.





The President of Kazakhstan arrived in France for a state visit on November 4.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was officially welcomed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.





