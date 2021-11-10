Система Orphus

Kazakh President Tokayev talks with President Andrzej Duda of Poland over phone

08.11.2021, 19:19 30133
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the current issues of bilateral relations and international agenda, including in the light of Poland’s OSCE presidency in 2022 during the phone conversation initiated by the Polish side, the presidential press office said on Monday.
 
The Kazakh President congratulated the Polish colleague on Warsaw’s upcoming chairmanship of the OSCE and confirmed the readiness for close practical interaction, including with a view to the implementation of the legacy of the Astana Summit.
 
Andrzej Duda informed the Kazakh Head of State on the main priorities of Poland’s OSCE presidency, including promotion of the settlement of the long-standing conflicts within the OSCE.
 
The interlocutors were pleased to note the high dynamic of multifaceted Kazakh-Polish cooperation. The mutual interest in expanding investment cooperation in the key economic sectors was expressed.
 
The Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Poland shared their evaluations on the current situation in Afghanistan and around it. Tokayev and Andrzej Duda agreed that the Afghan crisis needs active and constructive participation of all interested sides to deal with humanitarian issues, fight against terrorism and extremism, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.
 
In conclusion, the Presidents discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the upcoming period.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Ongoing legal reforms should increase public confidence in judicial system - Tokayev

09.11.2021, 14:35 514
Images | Akorda
The President of Kazakhstan received the Chief Justice of Kazakhstan's Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The head of state was informed about the work to modernize the judicial system.
 
The Chairman of the Supreme Court spoke about the results of the Administrative Procedure Code for 4 months. According to him, the introduction of the new code is intended to change the mindset and strengthen the discipline of officials.
 
Zhakip Asanov also reported to the President on the introduction of alternative methods of resolving disputes, promoting new projects against corruption, ensuring uniform judicial practice and real adversariality of the parties in the criminal process.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the ongoing legal reforms should fully ensure the rule of law, help to increase the level of protection of citizens' rights and increase public confidence in judicial system.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
Kazakh President receives Chairman of National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev

08.11.2021, 19:49 30133
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the president's press service said in a statement on Monday.
 
The Kazakh Head of State heard the preliminary outcomes of the implementation of the monetary policy for 10 months of the current year, growing inflation pressure and food prices in the world.
 
During the meeting, the IMF outlook on inflation stabilization and outflow of capital from developing markets due to the transition of developed countries from accommodative monetary policies to neutral ones.
 
The President was briefed on the implementation of his tasks – the implementation of a complex of anti-inflation measures on keeping annual inflation at the level of 8.9% in October against the slight slowdown in the growth of food prices caried out with the Government.
 
Tokayev was presented the preliminary assessment of balance of payments for nine months of the present year, according to which the deficit level dropped to $3bn due to better trade balance. Further improvement in the balance of payments is impeded by growing import consumption.
 
The Head of State was informed about the growth in international reserves thanks to growing prices for gold and recovery of investment revenues of the National Fund to $2bn (3.44%) since the beginning of the year.
 
According to the National Bank, there has been increases in pension assets and increased investment income due to the diversification of the UAPF portfolio.
 
During the meeting, Dossayev stated the readiness for a pilot launch of the National Payment System in line with the tasks of the Head of State.
 
In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
President extends condolences over deadly methane outburst in Karaganda region

07.11.2021, 13:31 61480
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the miners tragically killed following the methane outburst in Karaganda region on Sunday morning, the presidential press office said on Sunday.
 
The Head of State instructed the Government to render assistance to the bereaved families. A special commission was formed to investigate the cause of the incident. Representatives of the Ministry of Emergencies led by Minister Yuri Ilyin are working at the scene.
 
Earlier it was reported that six workers had been killed in a methane outburst in a mine in the town of Abai in Karaganda region. As a result of the accident, two miners born in 1960 and 1963 were critically injured. They are at the intensive care unit.
 
According to reports, the methane outburst happened at the Abai mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC in Karaganda region at 8:24 am. 64 workers were at the mine at the time of the accident.

Source: Kazinform


 
