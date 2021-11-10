Kazakh President Tokayev talks with President Andrzej Duda of Poland over phone

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the current issues of bilateral relations and international agenda, including in the light of Poland’s OSCE presidency in 2022 during the phone conversation initiated by the Polish side, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The Kazakh President congratulated the Polish colleague on Warsaw’s upcoming chairmanship of the OSCE and confirmed the readiness for close practical interaction, including with a view to the implementation of the legacy of the Astana Summit.

Andrzej Duda informed the Kazakh Head of State on the main priorities of Poland’s OSCE presidency, including promotion of the settlement of the long-standing conflicts within the OSCE.

The interlocutors were pleased to note the high dynamic of multifaceted Kazakh-Polish cooperation. The mutual interest in expanding investment cooperation in the key economic sectors was expressed.

The Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Poland shared their evaluations on the current situation in Afghanistan and around it. Tokayev and Andrzej Duda agreed that the Afghan crisis needs active and constructive participation of all interested sides to deal with humanitarian issues, fight against terrorism and extremism, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

In conclusion, the Presidents discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the upcoming period.