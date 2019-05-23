Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Armenian President

Photo: press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament

Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has held a meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in Nur-Sultan today, the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament informs.

At the onset of the meeting, President Sarkissian commended Kazakhstan's success achieved under the leadership of its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, praising the Leader of the Nation's wisdom in making fateful decisions and aspiration to lead his people forward.

Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked the Armenian President for his active participation in the Astana Economic Forum and constant support of the Eurasian Media Forum.

Your participation in the Eurasian Media Forum will be a huge surprise for everyone. You are one of the fathers of the media forum and have done a lot to promote it in the Western media community," she added.

The President of Armenia continued by telling the Kazakh Senate Speaker about the domestic situation in the country, stressing that the people of Armenia are wise enough to overcome the existing problems and enter the new stage of development.

In turn, Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed hope that Armenia will overcome the transitional period, giving him an insight into the important political events in Kazakhstan. "The key goal is to preserve peace and stability and continue to implement the strategic course chosen by the Leader of the Nation," said the Senate Speaker.

Nazarbayeva went on by expressing interest in further promotion of cooperation with the National Assembly of Armenia. According to her, it is necessary to use the potential of Kazakh-Armenian parliamentary friendship groups to the maximum to exchange experience in law-making activities.

The sides also debated the most promising areas of cooperation. The Armenian President noted that Yerevan is ready to share its experience in the development of Artificial intelligence, IT technologies, and ensuring food security.

