19.12.2025, 15:56 26261
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Discussed Prospects for Investment, Trade and Economic Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov met with the Director of Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion, Refik Xhemaili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Ambassador briefed the Macedonian side with the political and economic reforms consistently implemented in our country by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also informed about the main provisions of the President's State-to-the-Nation Address. Burshakov noted that the conceptual framework of the new Address was the idea of deep digital transformation of the country, diversification and digitalization of the economy, the development of artificial intelligence.
At the meeting, important agreements were emphasized during the working visits of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mutsunski to Astana in May-June of this year. First of all, it is the creation of a business council, the holding of a business forum, and the expansion of bilateral trade.
Having reviewed with interest the Embassy's presentation on attracting foreign investment to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Agency's leadership expressed readiness to assist in promoting the mutually agreed high-level arrangements in the sphere of trade and economic cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.12.2025, 21:32 26006
Kazakhstan and UNDP discuss strengthening cooperation and plans for 2026
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Yerzhan Ashikbayev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Katarzyna Wawiernia, the UNDP Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the cooperation outcomes in 2025 and outlined the plans for further engagement between Kazakhstan and UNDP.
In particular, they highlighted the adoption of the UNDP Country Programme for Kazakhstan for 2026-2030, the successful presentation of Kazakhstan’s third Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the SDGs at the UN Headquarters in New York in July, as well as the results of cooperation in the fields of healthcare, gender equality, education and others.
The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation with UNDP through the newly established UN Regional SDG Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, as well as opportunities to scale up the UNDP Regional Development Programme to other regions of the country.
Issues related to climate change, ecology and water resource management, including challenges linked to the Aral Sea, also became an important topic of the discussions ahead of the Regional Environmental Summit scheduled for April. In this context, UNDP representatives announced plans to organize a High-Level Event on the margins of the Summit dedicated to the formation of a regional portfolio of climate and environmental investments for Central Asia.
In addition, the parties discussed UNDP’s participation in activities planned for 2026, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, which officially launched in December at the UN Headquarters in New York.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued joint efforts aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership, advancing priority areas of cooperation, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.12.2025, 12:04 25246
President Meets with Chairman & CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security
Tell a friend
During the meeting, the prospects for expanding cooperation in geological exploration, extraction and processing of critical minerals, as well as sustainable management of natural resources, were discussed, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State noted JOGMEC’s strong interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan. The parties also considered the possibility of expanding the organization’s participation in geological exploration projects in Kazakhstan, including the potential opening of a JOGMEC representative office.
According to the President Tokayev, this would contribute to more effective coordination of joint projects and increased engagement of Japanese industrial and technological companies in the Kazakh market.
JOGMEC is a central Japanese government institute tasked with ensuring stable supplies of energy and mineral resources, including oil, gas, hydrogen, ammonia and rare earth metals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.12.2025, 10:15 25771
President Holds Meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike, akorda.kz reports.
The interlocutors discussed cooperation in the fields of digitalization, smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, as well as the introduction of innovative solutions in city governance. Particular attention was paid to creating a more comfortable, environmentally friendly, safe and inclusive environment for residents and visitors of major metropolitan areas.
In the presence of the President, Akim (Mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek and Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.
The Head of State emphasized that he sees significant potential in cooperation between the two capitals in integrating artificial intelligence into urban management.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with Tokyo’s Smart City concept, which envisages the use of advanced technologies to improve quality of life, enhance governance efficiency and ensure sustainable development.
The President also visited Tokyo’s Emergency Situation Center, which serves as the core element of the city’s civil protection and crisis management system. The center’s primary mission is to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation and coordination of government agencies during emergencies, as well as to analyze data on potential and ongoing disasters, including earthquakes, typhoons, floods, major technological accidents and terrorist attacks.
Considerable attention is paid to countering the spread of disinformation in the media and on social networks. This task is handled by a dedicated unit that conducts round-the-clock monitoring. In peacetime, the center focuses on planning and improving the crisis management system, developing regional civil protection plans, organizing and conducting drills, and expanding information resources aimed at disaster prevention and mitigation for the population.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.12.2025, 09:41 26586
Leading Portuguese Industry, Science, and Technology Companies Set Their Sights on the Kazakh Market
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of efforts to promote economic diplomacy and develop decentralized cooperation Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Portugal, Jean Galiev, made a working trip to the city of Guimarães, one of the key industrial and innovation centers in the northern region of Portugal, where enterprises accounting for about 70% of the country's gross domestic product are concentrated, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At a meeting with the President of the Guimarães Municipal Chamber, Ricardo Araújo, the most promising areas of cooperation in the industrial, scientific, technological, tourism, and educational spheres were discussed, which could form the basis for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between the regions of the two countries.
A more detailed discussion was continued during two round tables organized with the assistance of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the northern regions of Portugal, Gil Vieira, and the Guimarães City Council, dedicated to the priority areas of our country's economic development.
The Ambassador informed his Portuguese partners about the current state of Kazakhstan's economy and the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms being implemented on the initiative and under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions also focused on new opportunities opening up for foreign investors, advantageous transport and logistics routes connecting Europe and Asia, breakthroughs in digital technologies, and the consistent introduction of artificial intelligence in various fields of activity.
Special attention was paid to the development of tourism and tourist infrastructure, taking into account Portugal's best practices.
The rich resource base necessary for the localization of production in Kazakhstan, particularly in the agricultural sector, as well as the high export and import potential in the context of competition for niches in dynamically developing markets, aroused keen interest among the interlocutors.
An important part of the visit was a tour of factories and plants that are flagships of Portuguese and European industry: Lamerinho (high-quality textile products), Amtrol-Alfa (steel, polymer, and composite cylinders for industrial gases), ICC Lavoro (technologies for manufacturing footwear with increased protection against mechanical and thermal effects for workers in high-risk professions - oil and gas, mining and metallurgical industries, fire and rescue services, environmental protection, military and police services). The heads of these companies expressed their willingness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future to begin negotiations on joint activities.
The Ambassador's working visit concluded with a meeting at one of Portugal's key higher education institutions, Universidade do Minho, and its research laboratories. The University's Vice-Rector Raul Fangeiro, responsible for innovation and international cooperation, spoke in favor of expanding academic exchanges, inviting Kazakhstan students and doctoral degree candidates in engineering to study in Portugal.
It should be noted that the historic center of Guimarães is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts tens of thousands of tourists from different countries every year. This city, considered the "cradle of the nation", is focused on the future and pays great attention to ecology and responsible management of natural resources. That is why it has been awarded the status of "Europe Green Capital 2026". In this area, the city authorities are also ready for active cooperation with Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.12.2025, 23:01 66106
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emir of Qatar
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, the President emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Qatar as a key and reliable partner in the Arab world. He noted the steady development of constructive and substantive bilateral relations and highly commended the Emir’s personal contribution to strengthening them.
The Head of State wished Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani every success in his responsible office and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Qatar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.12.2025, 16:15 66776
President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony. An honor guard was assembled and the national anthems of the two countries were performed. Following the report by the commander of the honor guard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi introduced the members of their official delegations, akorda.kz reports.
The Kazakh-Japanese talks then commenced in the conference hall of the Prime Minister’s Office.
President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the warm welcome extended to the Kazakh delegation. He noted that the visit represents an important milestone in Kazakhstan-Japan relations, emphasizing that Kazakhstan has long regarded Japan as a time-tested and reliable partner in Asia. The President described Japan as a harmonious and highly developed country that has successfully combined centuries-old wisdom and unique traditions with modern innovation.
The Head of State highlighted that, under Prime Minister Takaichi’s wise and strong leadership, Japan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at further strengthening its role on the international stage. He also pointed out that while Japan is often referred to as a distant neighbor, it is at the same time a close and trusted friend of Kazakhstan, with bilateral ties rooted in deep historical connections.
President Tokayev recalled that prior to the current visit he had traveled to Japan four times in different capacities, noting that this was his first visit to the country as President of Kazakhstan. He underscored the strong institutional foundation of bilateral relations, recalling that in 2004, together with then Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, the Central Asia plus Japan format had been initiated, with the first meeting of foreign ministers held in Astana. The President noted that although similar "Central Asia plus" formats have since emerged with the participation of various major countries, Japan is rightfully regarded as the original initiator and founder of this dialogue mechanism.
In turn, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed confidence that the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan would give new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. She welcomed President Tokayev and noted that 21 years had passed since the first meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia plus Japan format, which he had chaired at the time. She also emphasized that President Tokayev was now participating in the first summit-level meeting in this format in his capacity as Head of State.
Prime Minister Takaichi stated that Japan views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. She reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue close cooperation with President Tokayev in order to further develop mutually beneficial relations.
During the talks, the parties held a substantive discussion on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.12.2025, 15:50 69406
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador congratulated I.Grosu on his reappointment as Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova and expressed confidence in the further development of interparliamentary dialogue and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda and discussed prospects for further strengthening interaction between Astana and Chișinău. A. Aidarbekov informed about the current political and social reforms in the country, as well as the main provisions of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, to the nation. Particular attention was given to the initiative on parliamentary reforms and institutional development, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador also briefed the interlocutor on the foreign policy initiatives of the Head of State, including his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as the President’s visits to China, the USA, Russia, and Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh diplomat also informed about the main theses of the speech delivered by the Kazakh President at the Forum held in Turkmenistan dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality. Kazakhstan’s consistent stance in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, trust, and interreligious dialogue was emphasized.
In addition, the Ambassador provided information on the official visit of the President of the European Council, António Costa, to Astana and the agreements reached to continue contacts with a view to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
For his part, I.Grosu noted that he highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s foreign policy activity and its international initiatives. He also positively assessed the role of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries as a sustainable mechanism for interparliamentary cooperation.
The Speaker of Parliament further stated that the opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Astana would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation, emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, and advancing interparliamentary contacts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.12.2025, 13:50 50506
President of Kazakhstan Meets with Members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, headed by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State commended the League’s activities, noting that he regards it as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further expanding comprehensive engagement with Tokyo. He noted that interparliamentary dialogue is developing actively, contacts at various levels are regular, and trade, economic, and investment relations are progressing dynamically. Japan ranks among Kazakhstan’s largest investors.
According to the President, bilateral trade reached $2 billion last year, accounting for more than 70 percent of Japan’s total trade with Central Asian countries. Joint projects are being implemented in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. He also noted that during his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the medical field and on water-related issues.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Japan have strong prospects for the future. He highlighted that cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries have deep roots and that close cooperation continues in education, science, culture, arts, sports, and tourism. This year, within the framework of the World Expo in Osaka, the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayuly was commemorated.
The Head of State also underscored the shared positions of Kazakhstan and Japan on key global issues.
President Tokayev noted that the two countries consistently support each other in promoting peace and nuclear disarmament, both within the United Nations and other international organizations. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the Central Asia-Japan Summit, describing it as an important mechanism for interregional cooperation.
The President added that a number of issues are expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Ms. Sanae Takaichi, with the talks aimed at deepening political dialogue and intensifying economic and humanitarian contacts.
President Tokayev expressed confidence that the peoples of Kazakhstan and Japan will continue to achieve new successes, and that mutually beneficial relations will continue to grow stronger.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
15.12.2025, 22:21Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur 15.12.2025, 20:00135326The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience 16.12.2025, 12:10126106Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day 15.12.2025, 18:45117841New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia 13.12.2025, 15:40107366The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi 20.11.2025, 22:10191841Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar 21.11.2025, 09:41185756Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana 26.11.2025, 08:00171246Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty 21.11.2025, 22:30168296Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 20.11.2025, 19:22Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect167996Long-Term and Repayable Investments: The Government Implements Projects with Maximum Economic Effect