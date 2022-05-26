Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye post-pandemic boost to tourism, cultural ties

25.05.2022, 17:00 726
Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye post-pandemic boost to tourism, cultural ties
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev met with Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia. Sugurbayev noted the high level of people-to-people cooperation that has developed in the 30 years of partnership between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of giving a boost to tourism and cultural ties in the post-pandemic era, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
Ambassador praised that Malaysia has been one of the top destinations for tourists from Kazakhstan, the country can be of particular interest to Malaysians for winter, mountain skiing and halal food tourism.
 
Dato Sri Nancy Shukri said that Kazakhstan is well recognized in Malaysia, and Kazakh cuisine and culture are very attractive to Malaysians. The Minister added that the resumption of direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur would help restart the tourism, arts and business exchanges.
 
They also exchanged ideas on further expanding partnership in arts and discussed potential Kazakhstan-Malaysian events.
 
Kazakhstan and Malaysia develop their cooperation in these areas based on the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Tourism signed by the Governments of the two nations, as well as a series of Memoranda between the national company "Kazakh Tourism" and Malaysian tourism agencies.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26

23.05.2022, 15:20 7126
Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Flight No.1.
 
 The two Heads of State will hold narrow and extended meetings in Bishkek. The talks' agenda will include issues of development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on further strengthening political dialogue, and enhancing trade and economic, investment, and cultural cooperation. 
 
On the next day, May 27, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place via videoconference at Akorda.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation development

20.05.2022, 20:00 20081
Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation development
Images | Depositphotos
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Kazakhstan Manal el Shennawi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
 The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of interaction between two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, including through the UN, IOFS and CICA. 
 
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts at the level of the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to strengthen the partnership between Nur-Sultan and Cairo.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan-Turkey trade turnover reaches $1.5bn

20.05.2022, 17:30 19811
Kazakhstan-Turkey trade turnover reaches $1.5bn
Images | Depositphotos
Turkey is the third-largest country in Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover - 6.5%. The country accounts for 4.2% of Kazakhstan's total imports, and 7.2% of its exports, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance. 
 
Kazakhstan's exports stood at $1,254.9mln and imports at $236.3mln to Turkey in the first quarter of this year. The foreign trade surplus totaled $1bln. Fuel and energy commodities were in great demand from Turkey which accounted for $885mln or 70.7% of the total exports in the three months of the year.
 
 Metals and metallic items were the second most valuable commodity exported from Kazakhstan to Turkey $324mln or 25.9% of the total exports. This year, Turkey also exported products of animal and vegetable origin, textile items, machine technology, chemical products, and so on. 
 
Kazakhstan imported from Turkey machine technology, instruments, and devices worth $62mln or 26.2% of the total imports. Textile and textile items are the second most imported commodities from Turkey, accounting for $47.5mln or 20% of the total imports in the three months. 
 
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tukey stood at $803.1mln in the same period of last year, with the exports totaling %545.2mln and imports $257.8mln.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Cooperation between CICA and ASEAN discussed in Jakarta

20.05.2022, 12:00 19916
Cooperation between CICA and ASEAN discussed in Jakarta
Images | pixabay.com
Prospects for building cooperation between Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were discussed on by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov and Secretary General of the ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
 During the meeting the Kazakhstani diplomat handed over to a high-ranking international official an invitation signed by the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the VI Summit of the CICA, which is scheduled for 2022 October 12-13 in Nur-Sultan.
 
 Lim Jock Hoi warmly thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for the invitation to the Summit, noting the importance of efforts to build a dialogue to maintain peace, cooperation and development on the Asian continent. 
 
ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization whose goals and objectives echo the mission of CICA. Among the 10 ASEAN member countries, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand are participants of the Conference, as well as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines are observers.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Greece welcomes Kazakhstan's efforts to develop interreligious dialogue

19.05.2022, 17:30 22856
Greece welcomes Kazakhstan's efforts to develop interreligious dialogue
Images | Akorda
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, member of the Hellenic Parliament Maximos Charakopoulos, during which he presented an invitation to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for 14-15 September 2022 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The Greek MP gratefully accepted the invitation and welcomed Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of interreligious dialogue. In this context Charakopoulos noted the successful experience of fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan in the framework of conducting the 14th session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Astana on June 20-23, 2007.
 
In addition, the lawmaker spoke warmly of his visit to Kazakhstan as a member of the delegation of the Hellenic MPs to participate in the OSCE Summit in 2010. As the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Public Administration, Public Order and Justice of the Hellenic Parliament, Charakopoulos expressed interest in the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan.
 
In his turn Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed about carrying out of national referendum on the amendments and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan on 5 June 2022, noting the importance of the extensive package of reforms being put to public voting as one of the key stages in building the "New Kazakhstan".
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

18.05.2022, 17:15 25936
Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health and great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.
 
During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov also discussed prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership, paying special emphasis on President Tokayev's upcoming official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
 
The two leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level meeting will give an important impetus to bilateral cooperation.
 
Sourse: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Germany: 30 Years of Diversified Cooperation

18.05.2022, 12:40 26171
Kazakhstan and Germany: 30 Years of Diversified Cooperation
Images | Akorda
The sweeping geopolitical changes in the region and the volatility of the global economy create not only challenges but also opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Germany that marked 30 years of diplomatic relations in February 2022. That was a key takeaway of the Kazakh – German business forum hosted in Nur-Sultan on May 12. More about the current state and prospects in the bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Germany is in the latest analytical article of Kazinform.
 
The two countries established diplomatic relations on February 11, 1992, less than two months after Germany recognized the independence of Kazakhstan. The bilateral relations cemented after the opening of the German Embassy in Almaty in December 1992 and the Kazakh Embassy in Bonn in 1993, which moved to Berlin in 1999.
 
German investments in Kazakhstan's economy reach almost $5.5 billion
 
Germany is one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. But what makes it stand out is the nature of its investments – more than 90 percent of investments are in the non-resource sectors which Kazakhstan has been trying to develop over the past decade.
 
Over the past 17 years, the volume of foreign direct investments from Germany reached almost US$5.5 billion. Despite the adverse impact of the pandemic on the economies, last year alone, German companies invested US$323 million, while the trade turnover reached US$2.2 billion, 6.4 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, according to the data provided by Kazakh Invest national company.
 
Several intergovernmental agreements and regular meetings, including the two visits of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany in December 2019 and in February 2020, foster the deepening of trade and economic cooperation, and the promotion and mutual protection of investments.
 
The Kazakh-German business forum on May 12 was yet another step towards strengthening the bilateral ties. The event brought some 60 German delegates, the biggest business delegation since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, as well as representatives of Kazakh business and government. It focused on prospects for cooperation in high technology, green economy, and logistics.
 
As part of the forum, the sides signed 11 bilateral documents worth over $200 million in areas such as mechanical engineering, industrial automation, petrochemistry, logistics, healthcare and IT.
 
Among the planned projects are a digital competencies laboratory with Siemens, a machine tool assembly plant with EMAG, a processing plant gypsum stone with Knauf, and the construction of three haemodialysis clinics in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.
 

T here are many more fields for cooperation and work between Kazakhstan and Germany. On one side we have the C entral A sian country with its abundant and vast resource base at the crossroads of key logistical corridors and an ambitious plan to reform and develop its economy, reduce dependency on the energy sector, diversify production and export, deepen the domestic value chains and develop industry, IT and h igh- t ech sectors - these all with the set goal of carbon neutrality until 2060 ," said Hovsep Voskanyan, the head of the Delegation of German Economy for Central Asia.

 
Addressing the business forum, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar commended the development of bilateral relations and specified the green energy sector as a promising area for cooperation. He said that diversified energy sources, logistics, and significant natural resources, offer significant potential for the production and subsequent export of green energy.
 
Among the biggest projects in this area is a giant green hydrogen development project by Germany’s Svevind company, whose chair visited Kazakhstan in September 2021 and met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The plan is a project to operate wind and solar power plants of nearly 30 GW with the subsequent utilization to produce approximately 2 million tons of green hydrogen annually in the Mangystau region.
 
Sklyar also said that Kazakhstan is interested in attracting German investments in digital technologies to modernize existing enterprises and create new high-tech industries.
 

Kazakhstan is opening a new path in its history," said Sklyar referring to the sweeping political and economic reforms undertaken by the country’s leadership following the January unrest and that would benefit the investors working in Kazakhstan.

 
New opportunities for cooperation
 
With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, challenges are emerging for the region, but there are also many opportunities for Kazakhstan that the country can capitalize on. Managing Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms said German companies are interested in relocating their businesses from Russia to Kazakhstan and those, who had partners in Russia, are looking to build partnerships in Kazakhstan. Either way, the companies seek to come here with what he described as "long-term real industrial investments."
 

Western sanctions against Russia and repeated lockdowns in China did catapult the world economy into the greatest supply shock since the 1970s. The global economy which was facing impressive growth and started to recover after the pandemic now must respond again to unexpected challenges," said Manfred Grundke, a board member at the Eastern Committee of the German Economy.

 
These challenges open great opportunities for Kazakhstan and Germany, according to Grundke. "Opportunities for a fresh start to build sustainable economic resilience. That’s the path we want to go on together," he told the forum participants.
 
He commended Kazakhstan’s efforts toward economic diversification and modernization.
 

It understands opportunities arising from the challenges, potential opportunities arising from the needs for sustainable supply chains, and also the potential arising from the need for climate protection," he added.

 
Bilateral cooperation in agriculture to ensure global food security
 
Food security became a big concern after the situation in Ukraine caused a sharp spike in food prices globally, and this is where Kazakhstan, the world’s key wheat exporter, and agricultural producer, can play a key role.
 
Kazakhstan and Germany have maintained extensive cooperation in agriculture. Kazakhstan can benefit from German expertise and know-how, said Per Brodersen, director of the German Agribusiness Alliance, whose members include such giants as Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, and CLAAS. He has also visited Nur-Sultan as part of the business delegation.
 

The world might face substantial shortages in food security and for that reason, it would be advisable for Kazakhstan to strengthen its productivity, especially in grain production," he said in an interview for this story.

 
He commended the country’s impressive move to decrease the recycling fee on cars, including agro machinery. "There is substantial progress on abolishing this fee. But it is very important to abolish further. It enables Kazakh producers in agriculture to invest in modern agrotechnology," he said.
 

Germany is interested in securing global food security and enabling Kazakhstan as a place for sustainable agriculture," he said. "On one hand, Kazakhstan as a potential user of modern agrotechnology interested in raising its productivity and therefore German companies can offer modern agrotechnology, like agro machinery, high-quality seeds, animal genetics for the production of milk and beef."

 
He noted the big potential in enhancing the quantities and quality of agricultural production in Kazakhstan and said the alliance is in constant dialogue with the government on how the country can achieve more sustainability and productivity. In doing so, he stressed the importance of investing in knowledge and training.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation

17.05.2022, 17:15 31266
President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Head of the President's Administration Murat Nurtleu, Government members, and leadership of Samruk Kazyna, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the event, a set of issues of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic, investment, and cross-border cooperation.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks, in particular, the Government was instructed to take stock of unresolved issues of bilateral interaction in line with the Kazakh legislation and given the geoeconomic realities.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read