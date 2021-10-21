Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport

Images | Akorda

The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in strengthening national unity, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Addressing the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Thursday, President Tokayev said the session is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.





30 years of independence, in his words, is an important historical milestone for Kazakhstan as the country has managed to create a solid foundation, develop its economy and enhance the prosperity of the population. All of this has been achieved through unity of the people.





According to the Head of State, thanks to constructive policy of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the country has developed a unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord. Its effectiveness has been widely recognized by the international community.





Stability and peace in Kazakhstan begin with accord and equality, mutual trust and respect in the society, the President added.





Given there are many present-day challenges, Kazakhstanis need to further strengthen their national unity and statehood, he stressed.





Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.











