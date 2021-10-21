Система Orphus

Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport

20.10.2021, 18:13 31807
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport
Yerzhan Yerkinbayev has been appointed the new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the PM's press office said on Wednesday.
 
Born in 1982 Mr. Yerkinbayev is a native of Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the International Business Academy and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.
 
He began his career as a lawyer at a private company in 2002. Between 2009 and 2013 he was the General Director of the Shymbulak Ski Resort. In 2013-2016 he was the General Director of the Medeu Sport Complex. In 2016 he became the Director of the Almaty State Zoological Park. Starting from November 2019 and up to present he served as the Chairman of the Board of "Kazakh Tourism" National Company JSC.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to further strengthen national unity

21.10.2021, 14:46 55
Tokayev calls on Kazakhstanis to further strengthen national unity
Images | Akorda
The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in strengthening national unity, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Addressing the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Thursday, President Tokayev said the session is held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

30 years of independence, in his words, is an important historical milestone for Kazakhstan as the country has managed to create a solid foundation, develop its economy and enhance the prosperity of the population. All of this has been achieved through unity of the people.

According to the Head of State, thanks to constructive policy of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the country has developed a unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord. Its effectiveness has been widely recognized by the international community.

Stability and peace in Kazakhstan begin with accord and equality, mutual trust and respect in the society, the President added.

Given there are many present-day challenges, Kazakhstanis need to further strengthen their national unity and statehood, he stressed.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President calls to transmit work experience of People’s Assembly to regions

21.10.2021, 13:42 244
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for transmitting the work experience of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to the regions.
 

The relevant Ministry, regional administrations need to support the work of the Assembly, its structure, and implementation of the national cross-cutting projects with wide coverage of people. Friendship houses should become resource centers and project offices for people’s initiatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan not rooms for meetings and solemn gatherings. Ethnocultural associations should take an active part in this work. Over the years of its existence the Assembly has turned into a true instrument of public diplomacy," Tokayev said at a meeting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

 
The President went on to note that members of the Assembly talk about Kazakhstan abroad, familiarize foreign guests with the culture of the Kazakh people, calling for the continuation of such work.
 

Such an interaction carries a huge potential for deepening full international cooperation, and it is important to strengthen the role of ethnocultural associations in this area," said the Kazakh President.

 
Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President visits Zhoshy Khan historical museum

20.10.2021, 19:56 32914
As part of the working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev visited the Zhoshy Khan historical and cultural museum in Ulytau district, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
 
The President got acquainted with the precious exponents and present-day technological solutions used at the complex, including the Zhoshy Khan mausoleum, Zhoshy Khan monument, a hotel.
 
The Head of State suggested holding a large international conference devoted to the Golden Horde with participation of well-known international and Kazakh scientists next year.
 
Governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the region’s tourist potential and presented the plan for the development of resort areas and historical and cultural complexes. The plan provides for strengthening tourism potential of Ulytau, Karkaraly and Balkhash districts and development of service and transport infrastructure.

Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read