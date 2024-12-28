Kazakhstan ready to expand ties with Guinea-Bissau in UN, OIC, President

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló held talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State said Guinea-Bissau is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa.





We are interested in strengthening bilateral relations. We have good prospects, taking into account, that the governments of the two nations, will undertake efforts to find more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. We have common views on pressing international issues and are ready to expand ties with Your representatives in the key international structures, first of all, in the UN, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Head of State said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the existing potential for the development of ties between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau in agriculture, the mining sector, digitalization, transport and logistics.





Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in turn, thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome. He said he arrived in Kazakhstan before as the Prime Minister. The President also noted students from Guinea-Bissau studied once in Kazakhstan expressing intent to further cooperation in this sphere since there are too many things to learn from Kazakhstan.





Besides, the parties shared views on pressing issues on the global and regional agenda.





