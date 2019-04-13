Kazakhstan to launch integrated database

Astana. 28 February. Kazakhstan Today - According to the minister, in accordance with the Education Act, the jurisdiction of local executive bodies in educational sphere was to monitor children of preschool and school age. An order of MES was issued in order to implement this rule; according to the rule more than 100 thousand teachers made census twice a year.



"Previously, it took place on a voluntary basis, it was a lot of negative publicity on this issue," said the minister.



Vice-Minister of Education and Science Bibigul Asylova added to the words of Y.Sagadiyev.



"At a time when we did not have such an integrated framework, there was no information, this information was relevant. We need to keep pace with the times," she said.



According to her, currently, state data base of individuals is working in Kazakhstan on a high level. Personal Identification Number (PIN) is given since the birth of a child and all the stages of his life can be traced. In addition, there are national education database and data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Vice-Minister noted that the work will be done on the integration of these databases. The Ministry of Health expressed a desire to connect to the system. Since the information will be useful for the introduction of CSMI (compulsory social medical insurance social).



Ministry of Education and Science together with the concerned government agencies plan to issue a new order in the near future.



"In March, our teachers will no longer go from house to house, that will significantly reduce the burden on them," B.Asylova concluded.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



