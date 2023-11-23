22.11.2023, 17:31 5811
Majilis ratifies 4th protocol changing CSTO Charter
Images | odkb-csto
The Majilis of the Kazakh parliament ratified the fourth protocol on introduction of changes to the CSTO Charter, expanding cooperation in biological safety, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The draft law providing for ratification of the fourth protocol introducing changes to the CSTO Charter of October 7, 2002, was submitted for consideration. The document was signed by the Heads of the CSTO member states on August 26, 2022, on the individual basis. The adoption of the draft law aims at introducing provisions regarding the cooperation of the member states on biological safety and early resignation of the Secretary-General according to the decision of the Collective Security Council, said first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov during the Majilis meeting.
According to him, the changes to the fourth protocol aim at simplifying the activity of the CSTO activity on biological safety.
Any pandemic, infection emerging in the CSTO territory needs to be studied and examined so as to define what vaccines and pharmaceuticals to use. To simplify and coordinate it, the fourth protocol if adopted, said Omarov.
22.11.2023, 20:13 6296
Tokayev receives Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chairman of Board of SOVICO Group
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nguyen Thanh Hung, the Chairman of the Board of SOVICO Group, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming Nguyen Thanh Hung, Tokayev recalled with warmth his official visit to Vietnam this August. The agreements reached during the visit gave an additional impetus to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation and opening of new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.
The President spoke of the readiness of Kazakhstan to create necessary conditions for investment activity of SOVICO Group in the country.
We welcome your activity in Kazakhstan. I’m sure that we can define the areas of mutual cooperation, said Tokayev.
According to him, the measures are to serve as another impetus to step up business relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
The meeting also focused on the most perspective areas of cooperation, including transport and logistics, financial and mining spheres.
21.11.2023, 10:18 12951
President Tokayev to attend CSTO Council session in Minsk and SPECA Summit in Baku
Images | odkb-csto.org
On November 23, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council to be held in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On November 24, the Head of State will pay a working visit to Baku to participate in the Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).
17.11.2023, 08:01 27111
Xi stresses role of people in China-U.S. relations
Images | Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed here Wednesday the role of people in China-U.S. relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States, Xinhua reports.
The foundation of China-U.S. relations was laid by our peoples," Xi said, stressing that "the door of China-U.S. relations was opened by our peoples," "the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by our peoples" and "the future of China-U.S. relations will be created by our peoples."
We should build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people interactions. We must not erect barriers or create a chilling effect," he said.
The Chinese president said he was convinced the door of China-U.S. relations cannot be shut again once opened, and the cause of China-U.S. friendship cannot be derailed halfway once started.
Meanwhile, Xi stressed that the United States should not see China as its primary competitor.
I have always had one question on my mind: How to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations clear of hidden rocks and shoals, navigate it through storms and waves without getting disoriented, losing speed or even having a collision?" he said.
In this respect, the number one question for us is: are we adversaries, or partners? This is the fundamental and overarching issue," said Xi.
The logic is quite simple. If one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions, and unwanted results," Xi said.
China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, the Chinese president noted. "The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-U.S. relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.
Just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-U.S. relations, Xi said. "The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this."
The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been found under the guidance of the theory of scientific socialism, and is rooted in the tradition of the Chinese civilization with an uninterrupted history of more than 5,000 years, said the Chinese president.
We are proud of our choice, just as you are proud of yours. Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected," Xi said.
Peaceful coexistence is a basic norm for international relations, and is even more of a baseline that China and the United States should hold on to as two major countries," Xi said.
China never bets against the United States, and never interferes in its internal affairs. China has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it," Xi added.
Noting that win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations, Xi said, "China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for our cooperation, and we are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes."
The Chinese president announced that China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, especially between the youth.
Xi also emphasized that China will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.
Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," he said.
China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," he added.
09.11.2023, 21:09 74581
Kazakh, Russian Presidents sign documents following talks
Images | Akorda
Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed a number of documents following the talks on November 9, 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The documents include:
- The joint statement of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of 10 years since the signing of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on kind neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century;
- The 2024/26 joint action plan between Kazakhstan and Russia;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding between the energy ministries of the two countries on cooperation on projects for construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk;
- The action plan for developing cooperation in physical culture and sport between Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024/26;
- The joint action plan for cooperation of Kazakhstan’s state revenue committee and Russia’s federal customs service with the participation of customs service authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024-25;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation on inspection of labor between Kazakhstan’s labor and social protection committee and Russia’s federal labor and employment service;
- The agreement on information partnership between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Russia’s information telegraph agency ITAR-TASS.
09.11.2023, 18:11 74356
Russian President on bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that today’s meeting in the Kazakh capital was the good opportunity to exchange views on the current situation in bilateral relations and look towards the future, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The Russian leader pointed out that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries are developing steadily and successfully. ‘We’ve participated in the plenary session of the 19th Interregional Forum. A very good format,’ said Putin.
He noted that both countries have good food potential, which was the theme of the event. "We enjoy good opportunities to meet our interests and help most of our partners in global markets," said the Russian President.
Russia and Kazakhstan are to mark on November 11 ten years since the signing of the basic Agreement between the two counties on good neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century, becoming a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted friendly relations.
Putin highly commended the constructive cooperation of both counties at the international arena, close coordination within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, UN, and SCO.
06.11.2023, 20:35 108861
Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians
Kazakhstan provided $1mln in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan decided not to stay aside and provide the Palestinian people humanitarian assistance worth $1mln. Such a decision was stated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the OTS Summit.
The funds were already transferred to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), providing emergency and other assistance to the Palestinians.
Smadiyarov also said that the humanitarian activity is a key direction of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
Earlier it was reported that 76 Kazakhstani nationals are staying in Gaza.
03.11.2023, 20:41 166771
The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana
Images | Akorda
The 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was hosted in Astana under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the Heads of the Member States who had come to Kazakhstan - the cradle of the Turkic nations in order to participate in the high-level meeting, the President noted that the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, established on the initiative of Kazakhstan, had become a full-fledged international organization.
The Turkic World Vision 2040 has been adopted. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries. We have demonstrated to the world our adherence to common values. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations. We must maintain our unity based on mutual trust and solidarity in order to pass it on to the next generation. The Turkic world interacts with global powers on an equal footing. Other nations are now reckoning with the key stances of our organization. Therefore, the expansion of relations between Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President stated that our country is interested in the further development of the OTS, adding that Kazakhstan's Chairmanship will be held under the motto "TURKTIME!
It reflects eight main priorities that will be given utmost attention: Traditions, Unity, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investment, Mediation and Energy.
In his speech, the President gave special emphasis to each of these pillars.
As the President said, the promotion of Turkish unity is of paramount importance as we are bound by shared history, culture, language and mentality. In this regard, he drew attention to the need to uniform the flags and emblems of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and its structures.
Today, we will consider the presented sketches and make a joint decision. It will be a historic moment. It is our duty to explore the common archive and bring the historical truth to the descendants. We propose to entrust the relevant institutions to work together on unexplored sources. This is truly very important work. There are gaps in our common history that need to be thoroughly researched. It is also important to promote each other's TV series shot in our countries. In particular, we should widely promote animated films for kids. We think that social networks and popular media personalities can be involved for this purpose. It will certainly create an opportunity for the spiritual rapprochement of the youth," the President said.
According to the President, it is necessary to ensure the coordinated development of the Turkic states. He suggests systematizing the standards and terminology of the member states.
In this regard, I would like to call all of you to draft a typical law and approve it as soon as possible. This initiative will open the way to free export of our goods to the common market. Uniform standards will allow us to ensure annual GDP growth of about 1%. This year, the turnover of goods between the OTS countries exceeded 22 billion US dollars. This figure could show 1.5 fold increase if we adopt common requirements. I am also proposing the establishment of the OTS Reference Centre, which will ensure mutual recognition of the results of product testing, as well as new research in the field of chemical and food industries," the President said.
The third priority outlined by the President is reform. He made a number of proposals to optimize the organization’s activities and international integration.
I call for the appointment of our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States. It is better to appoint them as soon as possible. We also welcome the idea of increasing the number of staff in the Secretary General's Office. It is necessary to strengthen the cooperation of the Turkic states in the electoral field. It is worth to consider the establishment of an Advisory Council of Central Election Authorities. International and regional structures have recently shown increasing interest in our organization. We welcome the initiative to grant observer status to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also propose cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization," the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the enhanced cooperation in the field of education and science. This could include opening branches of top universities, holding joint scientific events and exchanging experience, creating language departments, as well as developing artificial intelligence, digital and aerospace industries.
The President noted the importance of reinforcing the unity of the Turkic peoples amid the turbulent world situation.
It is imperative to ensure our collective security. Arms and drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism, migration pose increasing dangers. Stronger security cooperation is vital in countering these risks. In this context, I propose to organise the third meeting of the Secretaries General of the Security Councils in Astana next year. It is crucial to sign an agreement for a collaborative effort against crime and the exchange of information between the financial investigative bodies of the member states," the President declared.
The Head of State identified investment as the sixth key priority, calling on the leaders to expand interregional trade and focus on investment in the economy.
The Turkic Investment Fund has a unique role in this endeavor. To improve economic relations, it is necessary to establish a market for "green" finance. As you are aware, Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a Council of Turkic Green Finance. Moreover, the proposal to grant Astana the status of the financial center of the Turkic world was supported by all parties. I extend my genuine gratitude to all of you for this unanimous decision," the Kazakh leader said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the growing role of mediation. Referring to the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and the problem of illegal migration in Western countries, he emphasised that the most important task is to ensure security.
Therefore, I have decided to provide $1 million humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. It is simply intolerable to use violence and acts of terrorism to solve pressing problems that have persisted for decades. Kazakhstan strongly condemns such actions. The escalation of the conflict could lead to serious consequences. We strongly advise to resolve any disputes through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Upholding the territorial integrity of all states and non-intervention in their domestic matters remain of utmost importance to us. It is vital to strictly comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to respect the norms of international law. It is no secret that the Security Council’s is currently at a standstill. Given this, the role of the General Assembly should be strengthened. At the same time, it is necessary to be more constructive in the reform of the Security Council," the President stressed.
The President of Kazakhstan outlined the country's initiatives in the energy sector, which represents the eighth priority of cooperation within the OTC.
We attach great importance to the development of new energy sources, the modernisation and diversification of transportation routes. We also have a keen interest in the introduction of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and power generation. We value the advancement of the petrochemical sector and collaborative efforts towards sustainable energy. I have proposed to host the International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan this year. " Such a high-level event will allow us to discuss all relevant issues in depth. Climate change and sustainable development rank among the foremost ones. Our country took the initiative to host a regional climate change summit in 2026. I believe that the fraternal Turkic states will support the above initiatives," the Head of State said.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the leaders of the Turkic states to unite, adding. that mutual support and joint effective actions will eventually lead to the prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthen the unity of all states.
The acting Chairman of the OTS - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkiye Republic, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev also delivered their speeches on the Summit.
Following the meeting, the leaders set a number of goals and tasks for the Organisation. In addition, a number of important documents were signed on the sidelines of the Summit. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.
The list of documents signed on the sidelines of 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS):
- The Astana Act;
- The Declaration of the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS);
- The decision of the Heads of State on awarding President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the highest order of the Turkic world;
- The decision of the Heads of State on the Turkic world financial center status;
- The decision on new flags of the Turkic Cooperation Organizations;
- The decision of the Heads of State on appointments;
- The decision on the status of an Economic Cooperation Organization observer to the Organization of Turkic States;
- The decision on establishment of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Disasters and Solidarity of the Organization of Turkic States on February 6;
- The decision on the budget management policy of the OTS Secretary;
- The decision on the development of provisions of OTS permanent representatives;
- The Protocol on cooperation between the relevant institutions of the OTS member states in the field of metrology;
- The joint action plan of the OTS on the implementation of the 2023/27 transport connection program.
03.11.2023, 17:45 167581
Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Today Turkic countries need to unite more than ever to counter challenges and threats, render mutual support and assume effective joint measures, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
While addressing the 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday, President Tokayev said a number of important documents are to be signed.
All these measures, in his words, are aimed at further prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthening of unity. He expressed confidence the agreements achieved will greatly contribute to the development of interaction in the region and further enhance the prestige of the organization.
Earlier President Tokayev noted that a lot of work has already been done within the organization and praised its specific achievements.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also announced Kazakhstan’s decision to send relief aid worth $1 million to the people of Palestine.
