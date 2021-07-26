Musin reported to Tokayev on measures to improve quality of the Internet in Kazakhstan

The President heard a report from Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali on Saturday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the activities of the ministry in the first half of 2021, topical issues in the development of public services, as well as on implementation of instructions voiced by the President at an expanded meeting of the Government.





The head of state was informed about the measures taken to improve the quality of the Internet. According to Bagdat Musin, the ministry has increased the number of Internet quality checks, as a result of which telecom operators have been issued fines for poor-quality services.





The minister also said that in the first 6 months of this year, Internet traffic in Kazakhstan increased to 7,900 petabytes. This is 15% more than in the entire 2020. The positive dynamics of growth of the main indicators of the quality of the Internet was noted. Thus, Kazakhstan has improved its position in the Speedtest Global Index for mobile Internet speed by 15 lines over the year and takes 80th place. In the rating on the speed of the fixed Internet, Kazakhstan is on the 65th place.





The President was told about the work carried out together with the leading operators of low-orbit satellite communications to provide high-speed broadband Internet access to remote rural settlements.





In addition, Bagdat Musin reported on the use of digital solutions in the fight against coronavirus infection and optimization of processes in the provision of public services.





At the end of the conversation, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.