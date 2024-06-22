This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mutual recognition of academic titles is discussed in the EAEU
CSTO Foreign Ministers convene in Kazakhstan
Negotiations continue on concluding a free trade agreement with the UAE
We have reached a key stage of negotiations, within which the provision of duty-free access to the main goods of export interest of the parties is being discussed. I am confident that a constructive approach and mutual willingness to show flexibility in relevant issues will allow us to reach mutually beneficial arrangements, which in turn will become drivers for the growth of our trade with the United Arab Emirates" - notes Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova.
Head of State Tokayev, CSTO SecGen discuss key tasks of Kazakhstan's presidency
Discussion of the strategy of industrial cooperation of the EAEU member states until 2030
Belarus to become SCO's full member at Astana summit in July
At the upcoming SCO summit in Astana next month, a decision will be made on Belarus’ accession to the organization, and thus the number of member states will reach a historic double-digit figure," he stated.
The above-mentioned achievements eloquently show that the Shanghai spirit is consistent with common interests, the organization’s original purpose of maintaining security and stability, ensuring sustainable development. Cooperation within the SCO will only grow stronger," he said.
Olzhas Bektenov at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting: Decisions we make should influence life improvement for our citizens
One of the important mechanisms of logistics is the development of physical infrastructure. It is necessary to accelerate the solution of problems arising when crossing the internal borders of the EIM partner countries. Kazakhstan on its part has started to eliminate bottlenecks by reconstructing railways along the routes "Orsk - Kandyagash", "Makat - Sagyz", "Shalkar - Beineu". Construction of 4 junctions on the section "Makat - Shubarkudyk" has been started, existing tracks on the section "Mangystau - Beineu" and three junctions on the section "Mangyshlak - Uzen" are being extended," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of heads of state noted that we need to make effective decisions not to miss the available opportunities. Today the Commission together with the countries is developing an Action Plan for the implementation of the provisions of the Declaration "Eurasian Economic Way". In the course of its completion, we must not go beyond the Declaration. The EAEU is a market without customs borders with a population of more than 185 million people. The decisions we take must first and foremost affect the improvement of the lives of our citizens. I am confident that further joint work will allow us to strengthen economic integration and create favourable conditions for sustainable and stable development of our countries," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov in Minsk discusses provision of population with high-quality and safe food products with Heads of Governments of EAEU countries
One of the strategic priorities of our country's development is the agro-industrial complex. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a goal before the Government of Kazakhstan to bring the agricultural sector to the level of deep processing, fully covering domestic demand and continuing to increase exports. Our country aims to double agricultural exports by 2026. At the same time, the structure of our exports is actively changing and deep-processed products are being favoured. We are interested in opening joint processing facilities with localisation in Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Establishing close cooperative ties to produce competitive, environmentally friendly and export-oriented products that meet advanced international standards should be one of our priority tasks. The prospects are expanded by the development of new directions of logistics through Central Asia and increasing the capacity of existing routes to China," Head of the Government stressed.
Kazakh President awards WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 2nd-degree Dostyk Order
