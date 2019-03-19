Nazarbayev and Putin agreed on further use of the Baikonur Cosmodrome

Moscow. February 11. Kazakhstan Today - On Friday, during a working visit to Russia, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan Today reports.



During the meeting, President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the visit was made in accordance with the achieved agreement, the Presidential press service informed on Friday.



"Since December we discussed new challenges for the coming year. We gave the order to prepare a new treaty on good-neighborliness and alliance, and I hope that it will be signed in Yekaterinburg. All the issues of the Single Economic Space and the Eurasian Economic Union are being pushed forward. In May 2014 we have to have an agreement to announce in 2015 that we are creating the Eurasian Economic Union," said the president of Kazakhstan.



In his turn, Vladimir Putin stressed that, despite the recent meetings, there are a number of topics to be discussed.



"The scope of our cooperation is very big, and I am pleased to note that it is growing. Certainly, it is good for our economies and our people. We get work enough and very good integration experience, which is very successful. There are several key points that we discussed today, and I was glad to do it," said Putin.



Also at the meeting the Presidents agreed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation on a whole range of interactions, and further implementation of the Joint Action Plan for 2013-2015.



In addition, it was decided to continue cooperation on integration issues, in particular related to the single economic space and start of operation of the Eurasian Economic Union by 2015.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin agreed on further mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation on use of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.



The two leaders also agreed to hold the next meeting on Interregional Cooperation Forum in Yekaterinburg and discussing the progress of the agreements.



