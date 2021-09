Yerlan Kozhagapanov, a former deputy minister of culture and sports, was appointed an advisor to the Kazakh prime minister, the press service of the government said on Monday.





Born in 1968 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Abai Almaty State University, Russian Customs Academy.





Since April 2021 up to present acted as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.













