New akim appointed in Turkestan

A new akim of Turkestan has been appointed, reports the city administration.

By the order of Umirzak Shukeyev, akim of the Turkestan region, in agreement with the administration and deputies of the maslikhat of Turkestan, Nurbol Turashbekov has been appointed to the post of akim of the city of Turkestan," the report reads.

Since April 2016, Turashbekov held the position of Deputy Director of the Directorate of the Research and Production Center of the Land Cadastre of the Government for Citizens State Corporation, the head of the State Land Cadastre Directorate and Technical Survey of Real Estate Directorate.

From 2017 to 2020, he was the akim of the Tulkubas district.

From May 2020 - akim of the Ordabasy region.









