New akim of Kokshetau appointed

By order of the Akmola region akim, in agreement with the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and deputies of the town maslikhat, Gaisa Baurzhan was appointed akim of Kokshetau, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the akim of Kokshetau.





Gaisa Baurzhan was born in 1972 in the Kuibyshev district of the Kokshetau region, he has higher education. In 1996 he graduated from the Chelyabinsk State Agricultural University with a degree in “Mechanical Engineer”, in 2006 he graduated from the Kokshetau State University named after Sh. Valikhanov with a degree in “Bachelor of accounting and auditing”, in 2014 graduated from the Higher School of State Economics in Kutna (Poland).





He began his labor activity in 1989 as a worker. From April 1992 to December 1994 he worked as a commodity specialist at a small enterprise "Serebro" in the village Zatobol, Kostanay region. From 1994 to 2011, he headed a number of private enterprises.





In April 2013, he was appointed first deputy chairman of the Kokshetau branch of the Nur Otan party, from March 2014 to March 2016 - deputy chairman of the Akmola regional branch of the Nur Otan party.





From March 2016 to June 2018 - secretary of the Kokshetau maslikhat.





From June 2018 to April 2019 - akim of the Korgalzhyn district of the Akmola region.





From April to October 2019 - deputy head of administration of Akmola region.





Prior to his current appointment, he held the post of akim of Zerendinsky district of the Akmola region.

















