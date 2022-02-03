New Almaty Mayor named

Images | pexels.com

New director of KazISS named

The Kazakh Head of State appointed Yerkin Tukumov director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the Kazakh President.

Yermek Tumukov was born in 1973 in the city of Termez, Uzbekistan.

In 1997 he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University. In 2004 he completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Between 2000 and 2005 he headed the foreign policy department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

In 2007 and 2008 he worked in the Administration of the Kazakh President as the head of the strategic analysis sector of the information and analytical center as well as the head of the sector of international interaction strategies at the Strategic Research and Analysis Center of the Administration of the Kazakh President

In January 2010 he was appointed as head of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 he served as Consul General in Kazan.

In 2019 he was Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Alimbayev has been named new Kazakh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

Yerlan Alimbayev was born on January 6, 1975 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, received his master's degree from the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate

Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.

From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.

Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.

Roman Vassilenko named new Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan





Roman Vassilenko has been appointed as new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Roman Vassilenko was born on August 14, 1972, in the city of Shymkent. He is the graduate of the Military Academy of Economics, Finance and Law of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Prior to the appointment he served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.



