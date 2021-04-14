New committees created in Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports

Two new committees of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been formed in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





In accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 18, 1995 "On the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and paragraph 1 of Article 159 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated March 1, 2011 "On state property", the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan decides:





1. To form:





1) Committee for archives and documentation management of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





2) Committee of Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2. To create a republican state institution "Center for Heraldic Research" of the Committee for archives and documentation management of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter - the institution).





3. To determine the Committee for archives and documentation management of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan as an authorized body for management of the relevant branch (sphere) of public administration in relation to the institution.





4. To approve the attached changes and additions made to some decisions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





5. The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with the procedure established by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan:





1) together with the Committee for state property and privatization of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to transfer to the Committee of Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan the right to own and use state blocks of shares (shares in the authorized capital) of joint stock companies (limited liability partnerships) in accordance with the appendix to this resolution;





2) to take other measures arising from this resolution.





6. This resolution comes into force from the date of its signing and is subject to official publication.













