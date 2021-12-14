New Kazakh vice minister of energy named

By order of the Kazakh government Zhandos Nurmaganbetov has been named the new Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
Zhandos Nurmaganbetov was born in 1981 in Zhambyl region.
He is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, International Business University, Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University, and KIMEP.
From 2020 to the present appointment, he served as Managing Diretor of Strategy and development at KEGOC.
U.S. Congress congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence
13.12.2021, 16:13 3403
U.S. Congressmen Jackie Walorski, Robert Aderholt and Steve Chabot congratulated Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and bilateral relations, as well as the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In commemoration of historic dates, representatives of the US legislative body have introduced Congressional Records, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.
Congresswoman Walorski noted the outstanding achievements of Kazakhstan that were reached thanks to the policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. She highlighted his forward-looking decisions "to accept commitments for a nuclear-free future" by abandoning the nuclear arsenal and closing the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.
Walorski highly appreciated the role of the first Kazakhstani leader and his "commitment to the idea of creating a free market economy in Kazakhstan." She emphasizes that "from the very beginning of the Republic's existence, he understood the importance of American investments not only for the republic, but for the entire region".
Speaking about the political modernization of Kazakhstan, the representative of the state of Indiana in the US House of Representatives emphasized: "President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays great attention to the implementation of internal reforms aimed at almost all spheres of public life in Kazakhstan - from political and parliamentary reforms to updating existing laws aimed at increasing the openness of civil society ... Kazakhstan for 30 years has remained a peaceful and stabilizing force in Central Asia - this is the evidence of the country's adherence to democracy and Western ideals".
Congressman Aderholt congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of Independence and emphasized the significant role of our country in the strategically important region of the world. Noting Kazakhstan's leading role in nonproliferation efforts, he highlighted the signing in 2006 of the Central Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, to which the countries of the region pledged to ban the production, acquisition or deployment of nuclear weapons on their territory.
The representative of the state of Alabama highly appreciated the interaction of Kazakhstan with the US on defense, security, counterterrorism and other areas of mutual interest. In this regard, he especially noted the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries achieved during the visit of Nazarbayev to Washington, D.C. in 2018.
Ohio Congressman Chabot, co-chair of the group of friends of Kazakhstan in the US Congress, stated the importance of further developing economic ties between the two countries.
Speaking also as deputy chairman of the subcommittee on affairs with the APR and Central Asian countries of the House of Representatives Committee on International Affairs, Congressman Chabot stressed the need to repeal the restrictions from Kazakhstan the outdated Jackson-Vanik amendment and in this regard, like his colleagues Walorski and Aderholt, urged all of their colleagues to join the bipartisan efforts to adopt the HR Congress resolution 5544., which will allow to establish permanent normal trade relations with Kazakhstan.
The adopted public statements by the representatives of the US Congress are further evidence of the dynamic development of the bilateral Enhanced Strategic Partnership.
Ambitious tasks set before us to further increase well-being of people – Kazakh President
13.12.2021, 12:38 3565
Our task is an effective State and just society. This strategic vector remains unchanged. Ambitious tasks are set before us to further increase the well-being of people, strengthening our sacred independence," said Tokayev while addressing ahead of the Independence Day.
In his speech, the Head of State also noted the contribution of awardees.
By awarding you, we express gratitude to all citizens who contributed to the prosperity of Kazakhstan. You demonstrated a pioneering example of true patriotism, professional skills and honest labor. You are an example for the young generation," said the Kazakh President.
Kazakhstan fulfills its social commitments, President
13.12.2021, 12:01 4294
At today’s state prize awarding ceremony held on the eve of the country’s Independence Day Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart focused on the country’s development directions.
The awarding ceremony was held at the Akorda Residence, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State noted that the country’s industry, agriculture, construction and financial sectors are gradually developing. The regions fulfill large infrastructure projects. Education and healthcare sectors are being transformed. The Government fulfills its social obligations, it rises pensions, benefits and wages. The public administration system has also drastically changed.
As stated there, the Head of State approved 10 national projects aimed at improving people’s living standards and raising the country’s competitiveness.
The President congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.
We became a strong country with strong economy and high standing," the Head of State said.
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture
13.12.2021, 11:35 4780
Born in 1984 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, Russian International Olympic University.
In 2019-2021 worked as the deputy head of the Kazakh sports and physical couture committee. Since April 2021 up to present acted as the 1st Vice President of Curling, Floor Curling & Petanque Federation of Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Accounts Committee chair
10.12.2021, 21:08 90046
The latter reported on the preliminary auditing results of the funds worth KZT 521 bln aimed at fight against pandemic. In particular, audited were financing of construction of modular hospitals, material and technical equipping of infectious diseases hospitals, and expenses for means of individual protection, Kazinform citing presidential press office.
Godunova also reported on auditing of efficiency of the funds allocated for preparations to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo.
Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.
President Tokayev sums up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in EAEU
10.12.2021, 17:34 90046
While addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the EAEU member states on Friday, the Head of State said that the primary areas of industrial cooperation for 2025 have been approved. This underlying document maps out the development of industrial cooperation in the Union in the mid-term, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the Kazakh President, the EAEU member states also endorsed the plan of actions on implementation of the basic directions of transport policy for 2021-2023. This document prioritizes the integration of transport systems of the EAEU member states into the global network, creation and development of Eurasian corridors, development of science and innovations in the sphere of transport.
As for the EAEU’s digital agenda, the member states are busy with the implementation of the ‘Work without borders’ platform and have launched the ‘Travel without COVID-19’ app.
The Head of State also reminded of the free trade zone agreement signed with Serbia as well as the documents signed with the Government of Uzbekistan, the SCO, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and WHO.
In conclusion, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the governments of the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission.
Astana Talks on Syria to take place Dec 21-22
08.12.2021, 18:19 147556
Images | fondsk.ru
The meeting will be attended by the delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syrian Government and Syrian opposition. The observer delegations of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as well, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also Guarantor States – Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC.
The meeting within the Astana Process will discuss the path ahead for the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks under the UN auspices.
The bilateral and trilateral consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days. The text of the Final Statement will be published in official media. With the regard to coronavirus restrictions no plenary session is scheduled.
President Tokayev receives Minister of Interior Affairs
08.12.2021, 16:33 146584
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Interior Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President heard a report on the crime situation in the country and results of the law-enforcement agencies’ work in 2021.
Minister Turgumbayev noted that the national crime rate saw a 5% decrease in the reporting period. In addition, homicide rate as well as robbery and disruption of public order rates dropped by 15% and 20%, respectively.
President Tokayev was briefed on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the fight against drug trafficking, domestic abuse and ensuring road safety.
Yerlan Turgumbayev also reported on the transition to the service model of police’s work, ensuring the ‘police within walking distance’ principle, ongoing reform of the district police officer service, as well as digitalization of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement agencies and more.
The Head of State positively evaluated the ongoing reform of the law-enforcement agencies and instructed to assume additional measures aimed at the protection of constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure public order as well as road safety.
