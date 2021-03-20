New police unit formed in Almaty

A new police unit has been formed in Almaty at the Alatau district DP, the press service of the City Police Department said.





The Alatau district is one of the youngest districts of the city. Its population is growing every year due to the development of new micro-districts and multi-storey buildings. At the moment, Alatau district in terms of the population has practically equalized with such districts as Bostandyk and Auezov. Given the dense population of Alatau district and in order to promptly respond to calls and incidents, the city akimat and the Ministry of Internal Affairs resolved to establish a police unit under the Alatau District DP, "said the deputy head of the police Department of the city of Almaty, police colonel Abduali Nasharbekov.





The new police unit is located in the Nurkent microdistrict 5/16.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.