ИNur OtanИ announced the systemic cooperation with the Communist Party of China

The party ‘Nur Otan’ is ready for cooperation and interaction with the Communist Party of China in various directions. The perspectives of the Kazakh-Chinese inter-party dialogue were discussed at the meeting of first deputy chairman of the party Maulen Ashimbayev with China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui, the party's press service said.





According to Ashimbayev, the friendship between our peoples and our leaders - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping - is a powerful foundation and basis of cooperation between the two parties and the two countries. "Kazakhstan is very pleased with China's successes, and also highly appraises the results of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party, which determined a new course for the development of the country," says the statement on Friday.





Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening of interaction with China, the initiative of the ‘Economic belt of the Silk Road’ provides a good basis for the development of our relations in the next decade. There are many areas where our interests coincide: this is trade, the creation of joint productions, related to the supply of Kazakh agricultural products to China, I think that in the coming years the relations between Kazakhstan and China in the sphere of economy will only deepen and expand," the first deputy chairman of ‘Nur Otan’, whose words are given in the information.





In the sphere of development of inter-party dialogue, Astana and Beijing also managed to achieve certain results. Ashimbayev stressed the need for systematic cooperation with Chinese colleagues on the party line. He outlined interests in sharing experience in matters of party building, in the field of consultations on international issues, participation in forums and conferences on topical issues. In addition, the party ‘Nur Otan’ and the Communist Party of China could together help state bodies implement major joint strategic projects, in particular such as "One belt, one road".





We are open for dialogue and cooperation, I look forward to very intensive contacts at all levels, at the level of the party leadership, at the level of the central apparatus, and at the regional level. I believe that it is very symbolic that my first international meeting is with the representative of the People's Republic of China," says Ashimbayev.





The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan, in turn, stressed the deep and strategic level of relations between our countries, expressing confidence in the readiness of the Chinese side to develop this dialogue at the level of leading political parties. "We support cooperation between the Nur Otan party and the Communist Party of China. We have great opportunities for interaction, for example, we could work together to train high-quality party cadres, we have a good party school. In general, there are tangible results in the work of Nur Otan. The ruling party is the basis of state governance, further development of the country, as well as maintaining stability in the state," the diplomat stressed.









